Worst Picks Chiefs Can Make at No. 9
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The Kansas City Chiefs cannot afford to leave the 2026 NFL Draft without addressing the multitude of glaring weaknesses that hindered the team's performance last season.
It all starts with the No. 9 pick, which the Chiefs must land a difference-making player at a position of need. While addressing the media at the scouting combine in February, general manager Brett Veach discussed the importance of this selection.
- “Every year when we were picking 31, 32, I'd always say, ‘Man, if we were just at 24, 25, we'd be exactly where we want to be.’ And now that we're at 9, I'm like, ‘Man, if we were just at 4 or 5, we'd be exactly where we want to be.’ So, I think every GM kind of has that mindset where, unless you have the first pick, there's a certain element that you can't control," Veach said. "And you have to let the dominoes fall, if you will."
- “But we're excited," Veach continued. "I mean, we don't want to be picking at 9 every year, but we're excited to add some young talent to this roster. And I think even more excitingly, those second, third rounds, where I felt like in years past, Day 1 came and went and we'd come in there and there'd be five or six players but you knew at 32 in Round 2, you wouldn't get them, either. So, it's not just the first round. I think we have an opportunity to really capitalize here and add a lot of talent throughout the course of the draft weekend.”
With that being said, here are the three worst picks Kansas City could make with its top-10 pick in net month's draft.
TE - Kenyon Sadiq
As much as the Chiefs need a contingency plan for life after Travis Kelce, this would be a reach for a player who only had 560 receiving yards on 51 receptions last season. This draft class provides a solid amount of depth at the position, and Kansas City needs to focus on other positions at this spot.
WR - Makai Lemon
Lemon's media availability at the scouting combine was bizarre, to say the least, and the Chiefs have invested high draft capital on undersized receivers in recent memory, which hasn't panned out. If Kansas City is considering a wide receiver with this pick, Carnell Tate would be the only one I would feel comfortable with.
RB - Jeremiyah Love
Earlier this week, The Ringer's Todd McShay released his third mock draft, which had the Chiefs selecting cornerback Mansoor Delane, who would be a solid pick. However, he mentioned something that he is hearing around the league.
- "There's still some thought from people that know or who are dialed in, that if Jeremiyah Love is sitting there at nine, that could be the pick for the Chiefs."
This would be a wasted pick, as Kansas City signed former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43.05 million contract, which includes $28.7 million fully guaranteed. Even if the Chiefs did not add a running back in free agency, I would be opposed to this pick. Now, for this to even be a possibility, the Notre Dame running back would have to remain on the board after eight picks, which is a low probability.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.