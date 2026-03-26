Worst Picks Chiefs Can Make at No. 9

The Kansas City Chiefs cannot afford to leave the 2026 NFL Draft without addressing the multitude of glaring weaknesses that hindered the team's performance last season.

It all starts with the No. 9 pick , which the Chiefs must land a difference-making player at a position of need. While addressing the media at the scouting combine in February, general manager Brett Veach discussed the importance of this selection.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Every year when we were picking 31, 32, I'd always say, ‘Man, if we were just at 24, 25, we'd be exactly where we want to be.’ And now that we're at 9, I'm like, ‘Man, if we were just at 4 or 5, we'd be exactly where we want to be.’ So, I think every GM kind of has that mindset where, unless you have the first pick, there's a certain element that you can't control," Veach said. "And you have to let the dominoes fall, if you will."

“But we're excited," Veach continued. "I mean, we don't want to be picking at 9 every year, but we're excited to add some young talent to this roster. And I think even more excitingly, those second, third rounds, where I felt like in years past, Day 1 came and went and we'd come in there and there'd be five or six players but you knew at 32 in Round 2, you wouldn't get them, either. So, it's not just the first round. I think we have an opportunity to really capitalize here and add a lot of talent throughout the course of the draft weekend.”

With that being said, here are the three worst picks Kansas City could make with its top-10 pick in net month's draft.

TE - Kenyon Sadiq

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46)during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Imagesf | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As much as the Chiefs need a contingency plan for life after Travis Kelce, this would be a reach for a player who only had 560 receiving yards on 51 receptions last season. This draft class provides a solid amount of depth at the position, and Kansas City needs to focus on other positions at this spot.

WR - Makai Lemon

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon's media availability at the scouting combine was bizarre, to say the least, and the Chiefs have invested high draft capital on undersized receivers in recent memory, which hasn't panned out. If Kansas City is considering a wide receiver with this pick, Carnell Tate would be the only one I would feel comfortable with.

RB - Jeremiyah Love

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball during the first half of a NCAA football game against Navy at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this week, The Ringer's Todd McShay released his third mock draft, which had the Chiefs selecting cornerback Mansoor Delane, who would be a solid pick. However, he mentioned something that he is hearing around the league.

"There's still some thought from people that know or who are dialed in, that if Jeremiyah Love is sitting there at nine, that could be the pick for the Chiefs."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This would be a wasted pick, as Kansas City signed former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43.05 million contract, which includes $28.7 million fully guaranteed. Even if the Chiefs did not add a running back in free agency, I would be opposed to this pick. Now, for this to even be a possibility, the Notre Dame running back would have to remain on the board after eight picks, which is a low probability.