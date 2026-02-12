Assessing Chiefs Selection in Latest Mock Draft

Following a disastrous 2025 season, the Kansas City Chiefs' front office needs to orchestrate one of its best offseasons in recent memory. It was a season from hell, as Kansas City went 6-11, failed to reach the playoffs, and witnessed its franchise quarterback - Patrick Mahomes - suffer a torn ACL with only a few weeks remaining in the regular season.

In most cases, specifically with the Chiefs, we would suggest turning the page to the next season. However, in addition to the Mahomes' injury, Kansas City's cap is the worst in the league, as the team is $54.9 million over the cap. Not to mention, the Chiefs only have six picks in the upcoming draft , and the front office has even less room for error.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Draft Analyst Field Yates released his first mock draft of the season. Here is who he had the Chiefs taking with their first-round pick.

Kansas City Drafts Running Back Jeremiyah Love with No. 9 Pick

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after getting a first down in the first half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"While I don't know if Love will fall to this pick in April, I would be surprised if he makes it past the Chiefs," Yates stated. "Simply put, Love is the biggest non-QB difference-maker in the class. As a runner, he has terrific explosiveness and vision. As a receiver, his routes from the slot look no different from a wideout. The Chiefs need a major boost to their backfield after ranking 25th in rushing yards per game (106.6). And I'd imagine general manager Brett Veach would be tempted to sprint the card in himself to make this pick."

Assessing the Selection

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Phillip Daniels (70) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Notre Dame running back has been heavily linked with Kansas City, with several draft analysts mocking the 6-foot-1, 214-pound running back to the Chiefs. While Yates' assessment of Kansas City's backfield situation is spot on, taking Love in the first round is too rich. Additionally, in this exercise, Miami Hurricanes' pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. is still on the board.

It is much easier to find a running back, and although this draft class does not offer a plethora of options at the position, Kansas City could utilize free agency to address the backfield. Additionally, the Chiefs do not intend to be this high on the draft board with Mahomes as their starting quarterback.

There is no better opportunity to land a difference maker at pass rusher than having a top-10 pick. If Bain Jr. is available, as he is in this mock, then Kansas City should have no doubts about who it should take with the ninth-overall pick.