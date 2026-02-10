Latest Mock Has Chiefs Going Unique Route in First Round
We can now shift our focus to the 2026 offseason, as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX. In recent memory, the Kansas City Chiefs have been the AFC representative in the final game of the season, but they missed the playoffs with a 6-11 record.
Kansas City's fall from grace resulted in the team "earning" the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, providing an invaluable asset to expedite the retooling or rebuilding process, whichever one you prefer to associate with the Chiefs' current situation.
Mock drafts have already begun, but now that the draft order is cemented with the result of Super Bowl LX, expect a flurry of mocks in the coming weeks. On Monday, NFL Draft expert Todd McShay released his second mock. Find out who the Chiefs took in the first round.
Kansas City's Improves Passing Attack
- "The two guys I think the Chiefs could be targeting with this pick - [Jeremiyah] Love and [Rueben] Bain Jr. - are gone in this exercise," McShay states. "Quarterback Patrick Mahomes needs a steady and reliable [wide receiver] right now, and Tate is the most NFL-ready one this class has to offer. Makai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson, or Denzel Boston could also be the pick here, depending on how much helium each guy gets throughout the pre-draft process."
Breaking Down the Selection
By now, you are aware that my opinion is that the Chiefs need to prioritize edge rusher with their first-round pick. However, I am also a proponent of not forcing a pick at the position if the top options are not available.
In McShay's mock, pass rusher David Bailey comes off the board at No. 4 to the Tennessee Titans, and Bain Jr. is selected by the Washington Commanders at No. 7. In addition, safety Caleb Downs is taken with the No. 5 pick by the New York Giants.
That does not leave a ton of surefire options for General Manager Brett Veach and the Chiefs, but as McShay explains, Tate is one of the safest players at his position. While I have wide receiver down the totem pole, it is an underrated need for Kansas City heading into the offseason.
Rashee Rice is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and Xavier Worthy has yet to prove he can develop into a formidable pass-catching option. Drafting an Ohio State receiver has been a good bet in recent drafts, so Tate would not be the worst pick at this spot.
