Latest Mock Gives Chiefs a True Home Run

The Kansas City Chiefs don't lose 11 games and finish third in their own division without there being some major problems in their roster construction. Injury luck certainly played a factor, but I believe they underestimated how age would affect the stars they relied on for so long.

One of the biggest things Chiefs Kingdom has to look forward to this offseason is their top ten pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft . That's their chance to inject some much-needed youth into a roster that needs something exciting to jolt them awake. Which player would be ideal for the Chiefs with their ninth overall pick in the draft?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) leaves the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Max Chadwick writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down his 2026 NFL mock draft after the results of Super Bowl 60. The Chiefs are predicted to add a dynamic playmaker to their offense, and his name is Jeremiyah Love .

"Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco are unrestricted free agents this offseason, and the Chiefs seem likely to part ways with one or both. Kansas City turns to its future at running back with Love here. After posting a 91.1 PFF overall grade as a sophomore in 2024 (fifth best), he turned it up a notch with a nation-leading 93.1 mark in 2025", said Chadwick.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love speaks to the media during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis before the presentation of the Heisman trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

I'd be surprised if they said goodbye to both of their running backs this season, as Kareem Hunt is excellent at what he does, and he should be willing to sign on for a cheap deal to stay with the team that originally drafted him.

Regardless, Love is the prototypical running back prospect the Chiefs are looking for and projects to transform their offense. Love can do it all, whether that's go out there and run routes, stop on a dime and change directions, or simply outrun his man down the field. He'd be an important addition to their roster and would begin the bridge between the future of the Chiefs and the past.

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

He gives them a spark in a dormant rushing attack and gives Patrick Mahomes a chance to catch his breath after he tore his ACL, which ended his season prematurely. Love is the guy they should be aiming to bring in, but eight teams above them have the chance to before them.

If Love can't join their team, it'll be a shame because they're missing out on a player who could change their offense dramatically, but it isn't the end of the world.

Never again miss one major story related to Love when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).