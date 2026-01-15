Backup Quarterbacks Chiefs Could Sign This Offseason

For nearly a decade, the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback situation has been a foregone conclusion, as Patrick Mahomes has been the driving force in the organization's dynastic run.

However, the 30-year-old quarterback's status for the start of the 2026 season is in doubt, as Mahomes suffered a season-ending torn ACL late in the season. Because of that, the Chiefs could have a different Week 1 starter for the first time since 2018. The three-time Super Bowl MVP will return at some point, even if that is not in the opening week.

Regardless, Kansas City needs to address the backup quarterback situation. Here are a few options for the Chiefs could consider keeping the team afloat if Mahomes is not ready.

Marcus Mariota

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) looks for an open teammate, Sunday, December 14, 2025, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 32-year-old quarterback has proven to be a serviceable placeholder at quarterback over the last few seasons. This past season, as Jayden Daniels dealt with a slew of injuries, Mariota completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 1,695 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 11 games.

Mariota is an impending free agent , and will have a market for his services, but he would be a solid addition to the Chiefs' quarterback room. The former 2016 second-overall pick can produce in an offensive-friendly scheme with good protection and solid weaponry on the outside.

Joe Flacco

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Not sure how much is left in the tank for the 40-year-old quarterback, but with Joe Burrow missing extensive time with turf toe, the Cincinnati Bengals acquired the veteran quarterback from the Cleveland Browns in a mid-season trade. In nine games, Flacco completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,664 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Flacco's first four starts in Cincinnati consisted of 1,254 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, and two interceptions, while leading the Bengals' offense to average 32.7 points per game during that span.

Kansas City's weapons do not measure up to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but with above-average pass protection, assuming the offensive line stays healthy, this would not be the worst outcome for the Chiefs.

Mitchell Trubisky

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11) scrambles with the ball against the New York Jets during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

This would be an ironic development, as Trubisky was taken above Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears traded up one spot to the second-overall pick to select the former North Carolina quarterback.

We all know how that ended, but if Andy Reid wants a mobile signal caller, and Mariota is not available, this could be a possibility. Obviously, Trubisky is not the best option in the world, but the Chiefs may just need a few starts until Mahomes is ready.

To Keep up with your Kansas City Chiefs, make sure to register for our FREE newsletter, with all the latest analysis emailed each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.