Chiefs Should Prioritize Hiring This Coach as Next Offensive Coordinator

With Matt Nagy taking multiple interviews for several head coach vacancies, the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking for a new offensive coordinator in 2026.

In the last two seasons under Nagy, the Chiefs' offense has ranked 22nd and 23rd in yards per play, which have been the two lowest marks in the Patrick Mahomes era. Quite frankly, it is time for Kansas City to take a big swing in their offensive coordinator switch. The offensive production has not been there the last few seasons, and yes, that has to do with lesser personnel in comparison to previous seasons, but it must be addressed this offseason.

#Chiefs yards per play rank in the Patrick Mahomes era:

2018: 1st

2019: 2nd

2020: 2nd

2021: 1st

2022: 1st

2023: 9th*

2024: 22nd

2025: 23rd



*Matt Nagy named offensive coordinator prior to 2023 season — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) January 6, 2026

With several coaches around the league moving on from their respective situations, who should the Chiefs target as their next offensive coordinator in 2026?

Kansas City Should Go All-In for Mike McDaniel

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on during warmups before the game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

In four seasons as the Miami Dolphins head coach, McDaniel compiled a 35-33 regular season record and a 0-2 playoff record. While the former San Francisco 49ers' offensive coordinator underwhelmed as a head coach, his enginuity and creativity as a play caller is still one of the best in the league.

Most of his downfall came down to the limitations at quarterback, with Tua Tagovailoa struggling to consistently lead the offense. Yes, McDaniel signed his own death certificate by backing the decision to sign Tagovailoa to an extension, but the former Alabama quarterback was the reason Miami's offense failed.

The Chiefs need to unlock another feature of the offense that, quite frankly, has been neglected over the last few seasons. That is where McDaniel enters the equation.

How Would McDaniel Benefit Kansas City's Offensive Operation?

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands the ball to running back Isiah Pacheco (10) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City has taken Patrick Mahomes for granted and has not invested in or prioritized establishing a reliable rushing attack . Following Super Bowl LIX in which the Chiefs were utterly dominated in a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, with Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco combining for 16 rushing yards on six attempts, Kansas City elected to run it back with those two leading the backfield. The only reinforcement brought in before this past season was 2025 seventh-round pick, Brashard Smith, who was a converted running back at SMU.

This offseason, the Chiefs need to construct a rushing attack that can support Mahomes when he returns from injury. In 2025, McDaniel had the Dolphins as the 13th-ranked rushing offense in the league, averaging 120.2 yards on the ground per game.

Yes, De'Von Achane is vastly better than whoever Kansas City was rolling out in the backfield every week, but that production came with a below-average quarterback and offensive line. Obviously, Kansas City would need to upgrade at running back to replicate that level of success, but with Mahomes and a strong offensive line, this offense could return to its once-explosive state with McDaniel as the offensive coordinator.

