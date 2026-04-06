Chiefs Baked in Critical Draft Flexibility This Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There’s a hidden benefit to entering an NFL draft with a high volume of assets. It’s much more than increasing the odds of drafting well.

It’s flexibility.

Last year, the Chiefs entered the third round with two selections: No. 66 near the top and 95 near the bottom. Ashton Gillotte was their initial selection but Brett Veach and Steve Spagnuolo wanted the cornerback who led the nation in interceptions, Nohl Williams from Cal.

Nov 30, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Nohl Williams (3) in action during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the California Golden Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The true cost of trading up for Williams

And because they didn’t want to wait for him at 95, they traded up 10 spots to get Williams at 85. they lost the ability to move. Turns out, Williams after one year looks like the best selection of the entire Chiefs draft.

But the cost to get him was painful, not in price but in flexibility. Veach gave New England that No. 95 choice as well as a sixth-rounder in 2026.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Running back paid the price

Running back wrote the check for the trade. The position was deep but because the Chiefs gave up that late third-rounder and they lacked the ability to trade up again, they watched the worst-case scenario unfold.

Kansas City gambled that one of the running backs in a deep class would still be available in the fourth round, when the Chiefs were next on the clock at 133 – 48 picks after they chose Williams.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) scores a touchdown during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

But between Williams at 85 in Round 3 and Jalen Royals, their selection at 133 in the fourth round, there was a run on running backs. Six players flew off the board, all impressive backs.

Bhayshul Tuten started the run, going to Jacksonville at 104. Cam Skattebo joined the Giants one pick later. Trevor Etienne (114 to the Panthers), Woody Marks (116 to the Texans), Jarquez Hunter (117 to the Rams) and Dylan Sampson (126 to the Browns) came off the Chiefs’ board.

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) reacts after a play against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Chiefs were paralyzed, powerless as they watched six backs disappear. Tuten and Skattebo each scored seven touchdowns as rookies. Marks registered 911 yards from scrimmage, including 703 on the ground. All three of those players are promising starters in 2026.

Suddenly, all they had in their offensive backfield were incumbents Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. And the inability to draft a player like Tuten, Skattebo or Marks created the need to pursue Kenneth Walker last month.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Chiefs were the first team to land a free-agent running back, setting the market with the Super Bowl MVP at three years and $43.05 million, with $28.7 million guaranteed.

Not this year. Veach has armed himself with nine choices, his most since he drafted 10 in 2022. And with those assets comes flexibility.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Veach has made 18 draft-weekend trades since becoming general manager before the 2018 draft. He’s traded down only four times. But he has more flexibility than he’s ever had this year. How the board falls and how he moves up or down this month is a fascinating undercurrent to watch.