Beaten-Down Chiefs Fight Hard, Fall to Broncos on Christmas

The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos in an AFC West showdown that could have been a must-watch game if things had panned out for Kansas City. With Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew both sidelined, Chris Oladokun commanded the offense on Christmas night.

Getting one last win at home was on all Chiefs Kingdom's list, but the task was tall. The Broncos would be more impacted with a loss to the Chiefs, as the young Chiefs roster went out with nothing to lose, as several notable names found themselves on season-ending injury reserve.

Here's how all the action went down.

1st Quarter

The Broncos got the ball to start the game and ran the clock for over eight minutes on the drive, just to finish by kicking a field goal. Despite the Chiefs' roster not looking very Chiefs-like, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo had his defense ready for the beginning of the game. 3-0 Broncos.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) warms up before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' offense and Oladokun took the field, looking to get right back into the game. But in six plays, mostly filled with running the football, the Chiefs punted the ball away.

Spagnuolo's defense came ready to play, as Nick Bolton intercepted Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, giving the Chiefs the football at Denver's 35. Ending the first quarter, Kansas City had possession.

3-0 Broncos.

2nd Quarter

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) celebrates touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Capitalizing on the interception, the Chiefs' offense forced its way down the field into the end zone on the back of Brashard Smith. The rookie running back received the football, giving Kansas City a much-needed early lead. Harrison Butker's extra point was good. 7-3 Chiefs.

The Chiefs' defense held back Nix and the Broncos, forcing them to punt the football away for the first time. Kansas City, however, mirrored the Broncos in their drive efforts, punting the football away again, their second of the game.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) celebrates during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

To end the first half of the game, the Broncos added another field goal, making it 7-6 Chiefs going into halftime.

3rd Quarter

The Chiefs started the quarter off by adding a field goal of their own, pushing their lead to 10-6. But as the clock continued to tick, Kansas City wouldn't get the ball back in the third, as Denver held possession for nearly ten minutes, taking the lead following a touchdown. 13-6 Broncos.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) throws a pass during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

4th Quarter

Both teams would begin the fourth trading off punts, as the Chiefs' offense looked to keep itself in the game. Denver had been held back by Kansas City's defense for the most part, as the offense would be needed to get the job done.

But on their second drive of the fourth, the Chiefs tied things up on a successful field goal from Butker, 13-13 tie.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) celebrates the made field goal of place kicker Harrison Butker (7) against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Broncos would get into the end zone once more, pushing the lead to 20-13. The score wouldn't change, as the Chiefs fought well, but couldn't get the job done at home.

Final: Broncos 20, Chiefs 13.

