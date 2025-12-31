Chiefs Biggest Fantasy Bust, Sleeper, MVP With 2025 In Review

The Kansas City Chiefs have had quite a miserable 2025 NFL season. This team went from 15 wins and an AFC championship last year to being eliminated from playoff contention after just 14 games. People were expecting the Chiefs to take a step back this season, due to the many losses they suffered to their defensive personnel.

However, they were still expected to be a top Super Bowl contender this year behind the strength of Patrick Mahomes and a deep, renewed offensive supporting cast.

That led to a lot of hype for KC from the fantasy world, too. Unfortunately, that didn't pan out, and the Chiefs' shortcomings on that side of the ball ultimately led them to where they are now, competing for draft position instead of a postseason bid.

Chiefs 2025 fantasy awards



Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks to the huddle from the sideline during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

MVP: Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes' season ended in disaster. With the weight of the world thrust upon him, he did his best to keep the Kansas City Chiefs' suboptimal roster afloat with an MVP-level year, until his body literally couldn't handle the burden anymore. He ultimately tore his ACL in Week 15's clash with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Still, he finished as the QB4 in average scoring, behind only Josh Allen, Brock Purdy, and Drake Maye. Mahomes wasn't able to lead his fantasy managers through the playoffs, but he probably got them there with a tremendous regular season, including almost eight-straight games of 23 or more points to begin the campaign.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) celebrates his tackle of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) in the second quarter during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Biggest Bust: Xavier Worthy

Expectations for Xavier Worthy were sky-high this year. He had a strong rookie season, emerging as the potential next great deep threat for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. With Rashee Rice serving a six-game suspension to start the 2025 campaign, the thought was that Worthy would cash in as Mahomes' primary weapon in that stretch.

Instead, Worthy dislocated his shoulder in the opener, missed a game, and never really got going. He was drafted as the WR23, 53rd overall in PPR leagues, only to finish as the WR62 in average scoring, with a paltry 7.2 points per game.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Biggest Sleeper: Rashee Rice

Rashee Rice's draft stock took a severe hit due to his impending suspension. He's obviously shown to be a legitimate WR1 in his young career, but missing nearly half the regular season was a significant handicap for his investors. Not only that, but there was a legitimate worry over what he would look like after an extended furlough, coming off injury, and with Worthy potentially emerging as a viable top option during his absence.

Anyone who bought low on Rice's potential as the WR32 in the draft cashed in majorly, though. He finished as the WR4 in average scoring, with nearly 19 full-PPR points per game. Like Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs, he didn't help anyone in the fantasy playoffs, but he certainly helped his drafters get to the postseason.

To see if the Chiefs' fantasy prospects improve for next season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).