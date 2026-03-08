The Real Cost of Chiefs Trading Away Trent McDuffie

The Kansas City Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era last season. In a lot of ways, the Chiefs were uncharacteristic in how they played and conducted themselves. Now, their roster will look a lot different in 2026.

They'll be without their All-Pro corner, Trent McDuffie , after trading him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for draft capital. That's a significant change for a defense that was already declining. What are the Chiefs paying in order to move off his contract?

Poorly Timed Trade

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks to the field against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The two biggest reasons why the Chiefs accepted this trade are that it gives them financial flexibility on top of a second opportunity to add talent to their roster through the first round of the draft. Both of these reasons come together and result in the Chiefs' attempt to get cheaper and younger.

However, Andy Reid and Brett Veach may not have considered how impactful McDuffie's departure will be on their success next season. The hope is that Mahomes will be ready to go by week one of next season, but that isn't a guarantee. Even if he is healthy by then, another injury could derail their season, and they'd wind up back in square one.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This trade has all of the potential to blow up in the Chiefs' faces. If this trade works out like how they want it to, and they draft two studs in the first round that bring them back into being Super Bowl contenders, what team do you think is going to make it out of the NFC?

The Rams' biggest weakness on defense was at cornerback, and they now have a two-time Super Bowl champion leading the way on a team that will already have the reigning MVP at quarterback. Better than a team in their own conference, but still not the best for a team trying to bounce back in 2026.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ultimately, this trade will come down to whether leveraging a year of Mahomes in his prime is worth their gamble in the draft. That's the true cost of trading away a player of McDuffie's caliber. Even if he's coming off a serious injury, last year proved that the Chiefs are nothing without Mahomes.

A consecutive season of missing the playoffs won't do them any good, and trading away their best defensive player boosts those chances dramatically. I trust Veach and his vision, but this was a risky move for sure.