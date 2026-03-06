Chiefs Must Consider Bold Draft Move Regardless of Free Agency

The Kansas City Chiefs have been in the news this week following a blockbuster trade that sent one of their star players to the Super Bowl-contending Los Angeles Rams. It's a stunning move that now has general manager Brett Veach possessing two first-round picks and more draft ammunition than expected.

Veach is deploying the same gameplan he had after trading Tyreek Hill in 2022, the same year he landed the now-former Chiefs All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and pass rusher George Karlaftis. That led to a young roster accelerating to a victory in the Super Bowl to give Patrick Mahomes his second Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes the Lombardi Trophy to Travis Kelce after winning the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb 12, 2023. | Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, things could be different this time. The Chiefs require retooling, a need for juice along the front seven, and an injection of youth at the skill positions on offense. This begs the question: could Veach pull off a draft day stunner by moving up in the top-10 for a top offensive or defensive prospect?

Why the Chiefs should consider trading up

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If you truly want a player in the NFL Draft, especially someone you are convinced of, and believe he could change your franchise, would you trade up for that said player? That is the question likely being asked during draft meetings over the coming weeks ahead of the selection process. Veach has a decision to make on this front with the No. 9 and No. 29 overall picks in the first round.

Knowing Veach, he would realistically consider trading down with his later first-round pick—likely into the second round—to secure a broader pool of potential prospects rather than reaching for a player he may feel hesitant about. The Chiefs may very well sit tight with both selections and take the best player available.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yet, if the team were to fall in love with Jeremiyah Love, feeling as though he could be the one who could make the Chiefs offense run on a second engine, would they move up for him, much less for a position that doesn't hold as much value as it did 20 years ago? The Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints are all teams that could use a new running back of Love's caliber.

In this case, especially if they are hypothetically convicted toward Love, trading up should be on the table or one of the top options on it. The same could be said for Rueben Bain Jr. or Arvell Reese—if either of them is still available at No. 3 or No. 4, moving up to get either blue-chip-like prospects would be worth it.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With free agency having yet to play out, there is a lot that could change between now and the draft. Regardless, trading up should on the table for Veach and the Chiefs, especially if they feel they are closer to getting back into a deep run through the postseason than others around them.

