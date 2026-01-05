Chiefs Kingdom Bids Farewell to Miserable 2025 Season

Travis Kelce's outfit was a perfect reflection of the mood surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs going into their 2025 NFL season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. It was dark, somber, and modest. It was also symbolic of the team's effort in Week 18: admirable, but just not quite enough.



Chiefs fans weren't exactly heartbroken to see this season end. For them, it was over weeks ago, when they dropped to 6-8 with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, got eliminated from playoff contention, and witnessed star quarterback Patrick Mahomes tear his ACL in the futile effort. From that point on, it felt like the team went into cruise control, just hoping to get to the finish line as quickly as possible. They made it, with a miserable 14-12 loss to the Raiders.



Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Not much to celebrate



With both Patrick Mahomes and backup Gardner Minshew II tearing their ACLs, third-stringer Chris Oladokun had the opportunity to prove himself in the final games of the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 NFL season. It's safe to say that he didn't capitalize on his chance. Against the Las Vegas Raiders, he threw for just 58 yards on 11-of-17 passing, took three sacks for 40 yards, and lost two fumbles. Needless to say, he didn't win over the hearts of the fans in his two-and-a-half games at the helm.



Chris Oladokun, Shane Buechele, Aidan O'Connell, and Kenny Pickett in the same game what a time to be alive — Timothy Jenson (@Festavus58) January 4, 2026

Chris Oladokun proving why he's been on the practice squad for 4 years.



Get this kid off the field. — kb ⚡️ (@kerrrr22) January 4, 2026

Chris Oladokun can’t be the Chiefs backup in 2026 — Michael D’Arcy (@themichaeldarcy) January 4, 2026

One young player did impress in Sin City, though: running back Brashard Smith. There was hype throughout the season that the Chiefs' 2025 seventh-round draft pick might be able to earn more touches in the backfield, with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt failing to create explosives and take pressure off of Mahomes and the passing game. Smith didn't have a crazy game by any means, but he finished with 56 yards on 12 carries.



How have we not been starting Brashard Smith all year.



1,700 yards last year btw. — fatty patty (@theonlydyl_) January 4, 2026

The wild part is that Brashard Smith could've really developed even more with more touches behind the starting offensive line. https://t.co/qr24D4S8Ee — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 4, 2026

I’ve learned several things while watching this godforsaken Chiefs/Raiders game:



- Nohl Williams is a starter next year whether McDuffie is back or not



- McDuffie has never been more expendable



- Brashard Smith should’ve gotten more and more as the year went on — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) January 4, 2026

There was a lot of speculation that this game might be Travis Kelce's last in the NFL. If so, the Chiefs truly failed to give him a farewell tour worthy of honoring him and his time with KC. He caught just three balls for 12 yards against the Raiders. Since Mahomes went down, Kelce has totaled nine receptions for 54 yards and no touchdowns. He used to do that in a half with Mahomes throwing him the ball.



No amount of apologies from the Chiefs organization can make this season up to Travis Kelce.................



This man deserved so much better. — kb ⚡️ (@kerrrr22) January 4, 2026

Travis Kelce on his timeline for his decision on next year: pic.twitter.com/7mVJtAXF4c — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 5, 2026

On the bright side, Chris Oladokun was able to do enough last week to make Kelce the first tight end to record 12 seasons with 800 or more receiving yards. This week, he became the fastest player at his position to reach 13,000 yards receiving. The Chiefs were unable to give him the option to retire at the league's pinnacle this season, but at least he got there himself on an individual level.

In what could be his last game Travis Kelce accomplished the following:



-13000 career receiving yards.

-Tenth straight season of 75+ receptions.

-191st straight game with a catch.



Even if this isn’t it I’m forever grateful for all he’s done for the Chiefs. 🫶🏻❤️‍🔥#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/KAUdRejtse — Eddie Resurreccion (@EdmarResurrecc1) January 5, 2026

More history for Travis Kelce 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kLbhWrtEb9 — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

Travis Kelce walking off the field for the last time this season ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/fH5Djp0KpQ — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2026

For all updates on Travis Kelce's potential retirement, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).