Why ‘Blank Check’ McDaniel Has Direct Ties Teams Outside Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After firing head coach Mike McDaniel, Stephen Ross said Thursday morning the Dolphins are in need of a comprehensive change.

If Andy Reid wants a comprehensive change in his offense, McDaniel would be a prime candidate.

“Mike McDaniel is the best OC to be available in many, many years,” said NFL analyst Kevin Clark. “Blank check territory if you have a decent QB.”

And while the Chiefs, many have heard, have a decent QB, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City could face their stiffest McDaniel competition from Washington. After all, the Commanders also have a decent QB.

But relationships in coaching circles are like gold. Those ties lead to trust, and there aren’t many trusted connections stronger than the one between Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and McDaniel.

Power of football & brotherhood on full display as #Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel credits #Commanders HC Dan Quinn for saving his life & career helping him get sober nearly 10 years ago.



McDaniel in Atlanta

One of Quinn’s initial hires as he completed his inaugural Falcons coaching staff in 2015, McDaniel spent two seasons (2015-16) in Atlanta. A prodigy from the Mike Shanahan-Bill Walsh coaching tree, McDaniel worked under Kyle Shanahan with the Falcons, then followed him to San Francisco in 2017.

Whether Reid would consider McDaniel is probably doubtful. First, the Chiefs’ head coach didn’t seem to subscribe to last week’s reports that Kansas City would dramatically reshape its personnel prior to next season – something a McDaniel offense would likely require.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn shakes hands with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“I don't know about all that,” Reid said Monday afternoon. “I didn't hear that, but I'm trusting that you're saying what they said. We'll do what's necessary to make ourselves better, is what I can tell you, and take every measure, that we feel are right, we'll take.

“And we do that through intense evaluation. And so, that's how we've tried to address everything, and we won't change that as we go into it.”

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Chiefs still need to open search

Reid still doesn’t know whether he needs to replace his offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy. While Nagy’s contract has expired and he’s scheduled four known head-coach interviews, he also could return to Kansas City.

McDaniel would still be worth a look. After five years of upward career movement on the 49ers staff, including a Super Bowl appearance opposite Kansas City in 2019, McDaniel became Dolphins head coach in 2022. He led the team to the playoffs in each of his first two years but finished 35-33 overall in four seasons.

While Reid also comes from the Walsh tree – he’s a disciple of Mike Holmgren, Walsh’s key offensive lieutenant from 1986-91 – his offense has evolved quite differently than the playbook Shanahan and McDaniel now employ.

