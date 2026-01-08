Why Chiefs’ Nagy Isn’t Guaranteed New Team Despite 4th Interview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Recent NFL hiring cycles have followed the trend of the wide net.

Extremely wide nets.

Aug 2, 2018; Canton, OH, USA; Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy reacts during the Hall of Fame Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Ravens defeated the Bears 17-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That’s why Matt Nagy securing another first interview isn’t necessarily an indication that he’s likely to get a head-coach offer later this month. Nonetheless, the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator on Thursday morning secured an initial interview with a fourth team.

According to insider Ian Rapoport, Nagy will meet virtually with the Ravens on Sunday.

The #Ravens are set to interview #Chiefs OC Matt Nagy on Sunday, per The Insiders. A key interview for the coveted spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2026

Both Chiefs coordinators on head-coach circuit

A coveted spot, for certain, but also one that seems to be a better fit for the other Chiefs coordinator on the head-coach circuit, Steve Spagnuolo.

Nagy, who served as Chicago Bears head coach from 2018-21 and earned NFL Coach of the Year honors in 2018, is among the early leaders with four initial interviews on the docket.

Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

His busy weekend kicks off Thursday with virtual meetings scheduled with the Titans and Raiders. According to Tom Pelissero, he meets with the Cardinals on Friday before his Baltimore interview on Sunday.

The New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons are the other three teams currently seeking new head coaches.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy greets guard Trey Smith (65) in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

What happens if Nagy isn't hired for head-coach vacancy?

Should Nagy strike out on his head-coach quest, he could either interview with an offensive-coordinator role with another team, perhaps a defensive head coach with more autonomy over the offense, or return to Kansas City.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week that he’s not in a hurry to find Nagy’s replacement. Nagy, who returned to Kansas City in 2022 as a senior advisor after Chicago fired him, and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023, has an expired Chiefs contract.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

“I probably wouldn't get into that right now,” Reid said Monday afternoon, addressing the possibility of Nagy’s departure. “But again, these are logical questions. I've got great guys on the staff here. Joe Bleymaier, I mean, you name some of the guys. I mean, you can go down the list, but we've got some qualified guys here.

“I know qualified guys out there, too, so I've got trust in both places. But I haven't got that far. Neither has Nags. So, we'll just see where all this goes. And we got a lot of time on that. They can't even interview them in person until the 19th. I'm not quite rushing here.”

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on field against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Last season before the Bears hired Ben Johnson, their first round of interviews included 21 reported candidates. And while Aaron Glenn was thought to be an early prime candidate, the New York Jets still had 18 first interviews to kick off their process.

New Orleans sat down with 11 before waiting for Kellen Moore to finish the Super Bowl against Kansas City. Dallas talked to 10 candidates in Round 1 before settling on Brian Schottenheimer. Jacksonville also had 10, including Spagnuolo.

