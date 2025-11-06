Arrowhead Report

Derrick Thomas, Sacks in Spotlight During AFC West Showdown Thursday

The Denver Broncos host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.

Zak Gilbert

Unknown date; Kansas City, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Thomas in action against the Denver Broncos during the 1992 season.Thomas played 11 seasons for the Chiefs and in 1990 recorded an NFL record 7 sacks in one game against the Seattle Seahawks. He also was named to nine Pro Bowls. Thomas died on February 8, 2000 after injuries related to a car accident. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright 1992 Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The bye week is a great time for an NFL team to scout itself. For the Chiefs this week, it’s also a great time to scout their next opponent.

While the Chiefs are healing and recharging, they can tune into Thursday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video) to see the Raiders visit the Broncos. Kansas City comes off its bye and travels to Denver for a Week 11 divisional clash.

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

And Josh Simmons returning to the Chiefs this week is a humongous development, considering the Broncos are the NFL’s best pass-rushing team this season.

In fact, Denver’s 40 sacks in 2025 are the most through a team’s initial nine games of a season in the last quarter century, since Tampa Bay posted 41 in 2000.

Best pace since 1990

Since the NFL expanded the playoff field and added bye weeks in 1990, the most sacks by an NFL team through its first 10 games was 44 by New Orleans, also in 2000. Denver needs five sacks against the Raiders on Thursday to eclipse that mark.

Denver needs just one sack to join the five teams with the most over their first 10 games since 1990: New Orleans (44 in 2000), Dallas (42 in 2022), Tampa Bay (42 in 2000), Jacksonville (41 in 1999) and Pittsburgh (41 in 2001).

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) is sacked by Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) and linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) as guard Jon Runyan Jr. (76) defends in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Derrick Thomas gave Chiefs their best pace

Kansas City’s most sacks over that span through 10 games was 37 in 1990, when future Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas was on his way to leading the league with 20.

And with regard to Denver, Thomas currently owns the NFL record for most career sacks against the franchise, 18. However, Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby has 15½ against the Broncos and could surpass Thomas’ mark this season. After Thursday, the Raiders get the Broncos again on Dec. 7.

But Kansas City’s two remaining meetings with the Broncos are suddenly immensely important. The Chiefs (5-4) enter the week two full games behind Denver (7-2) in the AFC West. If Kansas City expects to have any mathematical shot at winning a 10th consecutive division title, two wins over Denver seem like a minimum requirement.

Broncos outside linebackers Nik Bonitto (nine) and Jonathon Cooper (seven) rank among the league’s top 10 in sacks entering Thursday’s game.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ most significant injury happens to be at right tackle, where Jawaan Taylor didn’t finish the game with an ankle issue. If Taylor isn’t able to go against the Broncos on Nov. 16, and assuming Simmons is able to return to his starting role at left tackle, the Chiefs could shift Jaylon Moore over to right tackle.

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

