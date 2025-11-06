Derrick Thomas, Sacks in Spotlight During AFC West Showdown Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The bye week is a great time for an NFL team to scout itself. For the Chiefs this week, it’s also a great time to scout their next opponent.
While the Chiefs are healing and recharging, they can tune into Thursday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video) to see the Raiders visit the Broncos. Kansas City comes off its bye and travels to Denver for a Week 11 divisional clash.
And Josh Simmons returning to the Chiefs this week is a humongous development, considering the Broncos are the NFL’s best pass-rushing team this season.
In fact, Denver’s 40 sacks in 2025 are the most through a team’s initial nine games of a season in the last quarter century, since Tampa Bay posted 41 in 2000.
Best pace since 1990
Since the NFL expanded the playoff field and added bye weeks in 1990, the most sacks by an NFL team through its first 10 games was 44 by New Orleans, also in 2000. Denver needs five sacks against the Raiders on Thursday to eclipse that mark.
Denver needs just one sack to join the five teams with the most over their first 10 games since 1990: New Orleans (44 in 2000), Dallas (42 in 2022), Tampa Bay (42 in 2000), Jacksonville (41 in 1999) and Pittsburgh (41 in 2001).
Derrick Thomas gave Chiefs their best pace
Kansas City’s most sacks over that span through 10 games was 37 in 1990, when future Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas was on his way to leading the league with 20.
And with regard to Denver, Thomas currently owns the NFL record for most career sacks against the franchise, 18. However, Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby has 15½ against the Broncos and could surpass Thomas’ mark this season. After Thursday, the Raiders get the Broncos again on Dec. 7.
But Kansas City’s two remaining meetings with the Broncos are suddenly immensely important. The Chiefs (5-4) enter the week two full games behind Denver (7-2) in the AFC West. If Kansas City expects to have any mathematical shot at winning a 10th consecutive division title, two wins over Denver seem like a minimum requirement.
Broncos outside linebackers Nik Bonitto (nine) and Jonathon Cooper (seven) rank among the league’s top 10 in sacks entering Thursday’s game.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ most significant injury happens to be at right tackle, where Jawaan Taylor didn’t finish the game with an ankle issue. If Taylor isn’t able to go against the Broncos on Nov. 16, and assuming Simmons is able to return to his starting role at left tackle, the Chiefs could shift Jaylon Moore over to right tackle.
