Brett Veach Gives Insight Into Chiefs' Rare Draft Slot

For the first time since 2017 - when they selected Patrick Mahomes - the Kansas City Chiefs will be picking within the top 10, as they hold the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Unlike then, Kansas City "inherited" this position after going 6-11 and failing to make the playoffs.

During his press conference availability on Tuesday at the 2026 NFL Combine, General Manager Brett Veach spoke on the Chiefs' positioning heading into the upcoming draft.

Veach's Thoughts

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

“Every year when we were picking 31, 32, I'd always say, ‘Man, if we were just at 24, 25, we'd be exactly where we want to be.’ And now that we're at 9, I'm like, ‘Man, if we were just at 4 or 5, we'd be exactly where we want to be.’ So, I think every GM kind of has that mindset where, unless you have the first pick, there's a certain element that you can't control," Veach said. "And you have to let the dominoes fall, if you will."

While the Chiefs' general manager is excited about possessing a top-10 pick , Veach acknowledged that this is not a position he wants the team to be in too often.

“But we're excited. I mean, we don't want to be picking at 9 every year, but we're excited to add some young talent to this roster," Veach continued. "And I think even more excitingly, those second, third rounds, where I felt like in years past, Day 1 came and went and we'd come in there and there'd be five or six players but you knew at 32 in Round 2, you wouldn't get them, either. So, it's not just the first round. I think we have an opportunity to really capitalize here and add a lot of talent throughout the course of the draft weekend.”

Importance of Making Right Choice in First Round

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach arrives to the stadium prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Yes, Kansas City has an incredible opportunity add an elite talent with a premium pick, but with only six selections in this year's draft, Veach and the front office have to be on their A-game on draft weekend.

Trading back is a legitimate option to accumulate more capital, but if there is a player available at No. 9 that the Chiefs feel is too good to pass up, then they need to pull the trigger. More importantly than anything, Kansas City needs to prioritize landing a player who can develop into a cornerstone asset who will expedite the rebuilding process.