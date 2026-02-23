Assessing Levels of Risk at Each Position Linked to Chiefs’ First-Round Selection
The 2026 NFL Draft is the most pivotal one in the Patrick Mahomes era, as the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 season exposed several glaring issues across the roster. Additionally, since the Chiefs have been perennial Super Bowl Contenders since 2018, there is increased pressure to assemble a strong draft class that will keep Kansas City on that track moving forward.
With the No. 9 pick in the upcoming draft, the Chiefs have an incredible opportunity to land a cornerstone player, but that is not a foregone conclusion, as specific prospects could be off the board by the time Kansas City is on the clock.
With all of that being said, we are going to rank the positions linked with the Chiefs' first-round pick, from highest risk to lowest risk.
1. Wide Receiver
This year's wide receiver class is polarizing because Carnell Tate, who could be selected within the top five, is the safest player at the position. However, Jordyn Tyson's ceiling is astronomically high, but injuries have followed him throughout his career. USC receiver Makai Lemon is another intriguing option, but he is undersized, and the Chiefs have a rough history when drafting smaller receivers with top-end speed.
If Tate is available, this becomes a much easier discussion for Kansas City's front office, but the odds are that the Ohio State product will be gone before the Chiefs' selection.
2. Offensive Line
Quite frankly, Kansas City should not consider drafting a right tackle inside the top 10, but it could be under consideration for the team. Francis Mauigoa and Spence Fano are the two best offensive linemen in this year's class, and both could be off the board well before the Chiefs are up.
This level of risk has more to do with what Kansas City would be passing up for a position that is not as dire straits as others on the roster.
3. Pass Rusher
This should be at the top of the Chiefs' "Wishlist", as the pass rush left much to be desired last season. Since Arvell Reese will presumably be one of the first players taken off the board, that leaves Rueben Bain Jr. and David Bailey as the most realistic options at edge rusher.
There are risks with both players for different reasons, but regardless, Kansas City would be ecstatic if either one is available at No. 9.
4. Running Back
In general, drafting a running back inside the top 10 is a risky practice, but Jeremiyah Love is arguably the best overall prospect in the 2026 draft. Not only that, but the Notre Dame product is the clear-cut RB1 in this class, and it is not particularly close.
If the Chiefs do no not address running back in free agency, and Love is available when they are on the clock, it could be a foregone conclusion that Kansas City will be taking Love, regardless of the other obvious needs on the roster.
