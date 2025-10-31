Arrowhead Report

McDuffie Shares How Chiefs Have Been So Effective on 4th Downs

What Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie said Friday.

Zak Gilbert

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) tackles Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott (82) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City cornerback Trent McDuffie spoke from the podium after practice Friday. The Chiefs (5-3) will visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

To view his comments, watch and read below:

On the challenge they face in Buffalo:

“Yeah, I mean, we know what they're bringing to the table. I mean, Josh Allen's having a great year. The offense is rolling. They got some receivers that can make plays, and I think their biggest thing is James Cook right now. He's running the ball really well and doing some good things. So, it's really going to come down to what we do on the back end and making sure our details are right and our eyes are right.”

On Cook’s effectiveness on the edge, and defensive backs needing to tackle:

“One-hundred percent. I mean, I think as defensive backs, especially corners, we're used to it. I think Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) relies on us filling in, in the run game, setting edges, and this is just another week that we have to do our job at a high level.”

james coo
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs against Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On the team’s success in stopping opponents on fourth down:

“Yeah, I mean, obviously we like to stay out of fourth down, but when it comes to that situation, I think we do a really good job during the week, just really knowing what they're going to attack us with. I think Coach Spags gives us the gameplan early on in the week, on Tuesday, so that we have time to understand what we're going to do, but also how they're going to attack us.

“And I mean, at the end day, when it comes to fourth down, that's one of them downs where you just got to get off the field. No matter what, you got to make a play. And we've luckily been doing that the past few weeks, so we got to just continue to do that.”

andy rei
Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts to a fourth down stop by the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

On NFL teams going for it on fourth down more often:

“I mean, I like to think it's because our offense is rolling, so they have to be a little more aware of that and try to keep the ball out of Pat's (Mahomes) hands. But we're always ready every week.”

On Next Gen Stats ranking McDuffie and Pat Surtain as NFL’s best shutdown corners, and what he thinks has allowed him to earn that:

“Man, sticky coverage. I mean, obviously not allowing the ball to get caught on you is the major thing. But I’m just one of those guys that when they're out there, they make a difference … They can shut their side down, and they can do things above and beyond just being a corner.”

trent mcduffi
Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

On the Bills’ wide receivers:

“Yeah, I mean, they're dynamic. They got really guys that, I don't want to say run routes really well, but they understand what Josh (Allen) is looking at, and I think that's what makes them so dangerous, so dynamic, that they can run an in route and know, ‘Okay, after this many steps, after this long, okay, let me go to a scramble drill, because Josh got out the pocket.’

“And understanding zones. I feel like that's the biggest thing I've seen. They do a lot of crossing routes. They do a lot of things where they're picking you and have eye candy, all these motions. But when you really just break it down and look at the film, I think they do a really good job at knowing what the defenses attack them with. So, finding little holes and finding little pockets for Josh and just getting the ball. And they get up the field, that's the best thing they can do with the ball in their hands.”

khalil shaki
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates with wide receiver Elijah Moore (18) and teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On playing to 100 percent of the country on CBS and the environment in Buffalo:

“It's exciting. We love it. It's one of them games, the fans are gonna be rowdy. There's gonna be a lot of energy. And I mean, I always think of it as it's one of those games where it's not the playoffs, but it's a playoff-type of game. So, it's a battle, it's a war, and I know, on our end, we love it.”

