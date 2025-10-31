Chiefs-Bills: Viewing Options, Announcers, Where to Stream
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen need each other.
That’s according to Jim Nantz, who’ll call the 10th head-to-head meeting between the living icons for CBS on Sunday.
“The two are going to be linked well beyond their playing years,” Nantz told Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio Tuesday morning. “It will always be part of the story and part of the legacy for each one of them, the fact that they tangled against the other.”
Nantz said the two players are still young enough to carry their rivalry into the next decade, well beyond other head-to-head rivalries such as Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.
“Don’t forget, I think it was 17 times that Manning and Brady met, and four of them were in the AFC championship.”
Day, kickoff time:
Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CT in Kansas City (4:25 p.m. ET, in Buffalo).
Television network:
Every TV in the United States tuned into CBS (KCTV, Channel 5, in Kansas City; WIVB-TV, Channel 4, in Buffalo) will get Chiefs-Bills on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs are scheduled for eight regular-season appearances on CBS this season, and possibly a ninth if the NFL assigns the network for a Week 18 rematch against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
The A crew might be in Denver (Week 11) and in Kansas City (Week 12), where the Chiefs will meet with the team with the AFC’s best record, Indianapolis (7-1). That crew is already scheduled to cover the Chiefs’ Thanksgiving contest at Dallas.
Since 1939, the NFL is the only major professional sports organizaton that ensures every game is available on free, over-the-air television in local markets.
Announcers:
Nantz has arguably the most enviable job in sports. In addition to the NFL’s top games every week, including occasional Super Bowls, he also calls the Masters and Final Four. Former Dallas quarterback Tony Romo joins him as analyst in the CBS booth. Tracy Wolfson is on the sidelines.
The Chiefs are 2-0 this year with the A crew from CBS, including Arrowhead Stadium wins over Baltimore in Week 4 and Las Vegas in Week 7. The CBS team also had both Buffalo-Kansas City matchups a year ago.
Radio options:
Mitch Holthus, Voice of the Chiefs for more than three decades, handles play-by-play for the Chiefs Radio Network. He teams with former Kansas City wide receiver Danan Hughes, the analyst. Josh Klingler is on the sideline. In the Kansas City area, the game is available on flagship station KFNZ (The Fan, 96.5 FM and 610 AM) and also on the station’s website.
Sports USA – for national listeners -- will air the contest across its network of partners (check local listings). Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis (analyst) are on the call.
Each club’s radio broadcast also airs to out-of-market listeners who subscribe to SiriusXM.
Spanish-language listeners can find the Audacy app (Chiefs en Español) to listen to the Tico Sports production, with Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (sideline).
Streaming options:
Viewers can stream with the official CBS app, Paramount Plus. And after the contest, a replay of Chiefs-Bills, along with All-22 coaches tape, is available with a premium subscription to NFL Plus.
