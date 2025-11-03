Why the Chiefs Must Bounce-Back From Painful Bills Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs fell in a tough battle in Week 9 against their AFC rival, the Buffalo Bills. It was a game where both sides were trading points. This game was also a preview of what we could potentially see in the playoffs. But once again in the regular season, the Bills get the best of the Chiefs.
The Chiefs were able to show that their offense is here to stay. They got off to a rough start, and that was enough to hold it off when it was all said and done in this game. The Chiefs still showed how hard they could be to beat, even when they do not have their best stuff. They wanted to do some things better, but that is why they will improve as the season continues to move forward. That is one thing that the Chiefs do well, especially when they are coming off a loss.
"Josh Allen’s Bills improved to 5-1 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the regular season, but the playoffs have been a completely different story. Did the Buffalo defense show you enough on Sunday to think that pattern could change," said Mike Jones of The Athletic.
"I don’t know. The Chiefs’ offensive line was again short-handed in Buffalo’s 28-21 win, so it could be a different story the next time they meet. I think the Bills can draw encouragement from this victory, but they shouldn’t at all feel satisfied. General manager Brandon Beane should still work the phones leading up to Tuesday’s trade deadline to see if he can add another interior lineman and more pass-catching help. I’ll never bet against Mahomes and Andy Reid in the playoffs."
"But the Chiefs and GM Brett Veach also need to have an active next two days. They need to bolster their defense, particularly with a pass rusher and another interior lineman to help Chris Jones in the trenches, and they could also stand to add a more explosive running back to ensure balance for the offense. It’s going to be interesting to see how differently these two teams look if and when they meet again.
The Chiefs will now head into their bye week looking to get healthy and make sure they make the proper adjustments for the rest of the season.
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion now on the Kansas City Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).