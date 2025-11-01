The Chiefs Need to Make a Move at the NFL Trade Deadline
Right now, the Kansas City Chiefs are playing like the best football team in the NFL. They have been lights out for the last month of the season, and they are looking to continue to get better as the season goes into the second half. This team is playing the best football we have seen from a Chiefs team in the last few years. That is what a lot of people wanted to see from this team, but a lot of them counted them out even before the season started, and especially when they went 0-2 to start.
Head coach Andy Reid and his coaching staff have done an excellent job all season of making sure they are making the proper adjustments and learning from their mistakes. They are putting players in the best position to be successful, and that is making the team better as well. We they are all clicking and on the same page, this team is hard to stop. They want to get back to the big game and win it this time; they have to buy all in, and that is what it looks like each time they take the field.
The offense has been playing excellent. It is led by the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes, and he has been playing the best football we have seen in the last few years as well. He has returned to his MVP form and is still looking to get better this season. He heard all the noise all offseason long, and he is taking it personally.
With the Chiefs rolling, there is something they need to do, and that is make a trade before the deadline.
Chiefs Trade Deadline
"The Chiefs have sniffed around on a defensive tackle and now are drilling down a little more at running back with Isiah Pacheco banged up. The Patriots are another team that has looked at running back, with edge also on the radar there," said Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.
"As the Chiefs’ outlook has been impacted by a recent injury, the Bills’ approach has been, too, with Ed Oliver down until the playoffs. Buffalo’s taking a hard look at what’s out there at defensive tackle, and has also kicked the tires on its options at receiver."
