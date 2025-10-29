Hunt Shrugs Off Tush Push Comparison, Explains Why He’s So Effective
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt spoke from the podium before practice Wednesday. The Chiefs (5-3) will visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On whether he can handle the full workload if Isiah Pacheco can’t go:
“Yeah, most definitely. I love the game of football. So. we got some other guys, too, who can make plays. So, definitely ready for whatever I'm asked for to do.”
On having a full offseason this year, and how he feels right now:
“No, I feel the best I’ve felt in probably the last three, four years, definitely. So, body’s feeling good, able to get a training camp and get right before the season.”
On his touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes Monday night:
“Honestly, I was just trying to -- it was fourth-and-1, I knew, or fourth-and-2, on the goal line. I knew we had to get in the end zone. Seeing Pat scramble out to the right and I just kept my eyes on him. Tried to find a way to get open and get available. So, that's what I did. Just kept playing football.”
On what's unique about Mahomes in those spots:
“That he's always keeping his eyes downfield, man. He's always trying to make a play. No matter where he's at on the field, he can be 1 yard away from the out of bounds, and he still might throw a deep ball, or anything. He's always trying to make a play.”
On the chemistry he shares with Mahomes, having both entered the league in the 2017 draft:
“It helps. It helps a lot, definitely, coming in with him in 2017 and just knowing the type of player he was. He's one of those guys; he never, never quits, man. He never gives up on the play. He’s always gonna try to make something happen. And I just know that about him. So, if I see him running around, I'm gonna try to run around and get in his vision and be the one he throws the ball to. And get him out, bail him out of the situation he's in.”
On the challenges of playing in Buffalo:
“Yeah, I mean, honestly, I know it's gonna be like a playoff atmosphere. And Buffalo is a good team, and they have a good fan base out there. So, it's gonna be one of those things where we're gonna have to really lock in and be on the same page.”
On how he’s been able to be successful in short yardage even though defenses know he’s getting the ball:
“It's just one of those things, man. The guys up front have been doing a great job for me, and I'm just gonna find a way to fall forward or get those necessary yards to keep the drive going, man. Because those situations are big. Those, it's win and losses, that short-yardage. If you get stopped, the defense is backed up; pretty much, there's points for them. Momentum.”
On the note that he’s more effective in short-yardage than the Eagles with the Tush Push:
“I mean, I just heard of this like yesterday or something. I really don't think about it. I just try to go out there and keep my team and the offense on the field. So, that's pretty cool but still got a lot more football to go.”
On what he remembers from the 30-21 loss at Buffalo in 2024:
“I remember a tough game, man. It was loud, the fans were into it, and just a lot of back and forth, man. And it's one of those games that you got to come ready to play.”
