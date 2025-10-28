Chiefs Get Bad News on Offense, Could Turn to Rookie
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Only 24 hours ago, the Chiefs weren’t believed to be in the market for running backs. But that may have changed.
Seven days before the Nov. 4 trade deadline, Kansas City got concerning news on starter Isiah Pacheco. Per insider Tom Pelissero, Pacheco has an MCL sprain is his knee and is considered week to week.
Pacheco injured his right knee with four minutes left in Monday night’s win over Washington, a 9-yard run that ended with two Commanders defenders taking him down. With Jeremy Reaves on his back, Pacheco’s leg sustained a low hit from rookie cornerback Trey Amos.
Leaving under his own power, Pacheco went to the medical table. And after athletic trainers examined his knee, he got up looking like he might return to the game. But with the Chiefs leading 28-7, they didn’t need him.
Bad timing
It’s a big blow for the Kansas City offense because Pacheco was showing signs of returning to his 2023 form, after missing most of last season with a fractured fibula. After a slow start this year, his rushing yards have gone up each of the past three games.
Pacheco leads the team with 329 rushing yards and he’s second on the club behind Travis Kelce with 372 scrimmage yards.
Internal options at running back
Kansas City has internal options at running back. While Kareem Hunt obviously isn’t what he was in 2017 when he led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards as a rookie, he’s been a bell-cow back. He’s had at least 180 carries four times in his career.
Brashard Smith could take on an even more prominent role. The rookie seventh-round selection has flashed enticing potential this season, although Monday was his least-productive game. Against the Commanders, Smith had 8 yards on three carries and wasn’t targeted in the passing game.
And while Smith had a 15-yard fourth-quarter run wiped out by Rashee Rice’s holding penalty, the rookie also fumbled on his first carry of the game in the initial quarter. He managed to recover the loose ball, however.
In the offseason, the Chiefs signed unrestricted free agent Elijah Mitchell, although Mitchell has been a healthy inactive all eight games this season. Mitchell hasn’t played an NFL game since Super Bowl 58, as a member of the 49ers, in the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win.
An intriguing unknown, he spent the entire 2024 campaign on injured reserve with a hamstring. Ironically, Mitchell also injured his right MCL earlier in his career. That knee sprain ended a promising rookie season in the 49ers’ backfield.
The only individual among the Chiefs’ top four running backs under contract for 2026 is Smith. Pacheco, Hunt and Mitchell are free agents after this season.
Kansas City owns just six selections in the 2026 draft, capital the Chiefs could offer in a trade. General manager Brett Veach has one selection in each of the first four rounds and two in the fifth. The Chiefs currently aren’t scheduled to draft after the fifth round.
