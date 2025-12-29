The Chiefs Must Avoid Making This Mistake in Free Agency

The Kansas City Chiefs have 20 players on their active roster who are set to be unrestricted free agents this offseason. The Chiefs only have one game left in the regular season, so it's time to start thinking about who they want to bring back.

To make matters even worse for the Chiefs, they have one of the most expensive rosters in the NFL, and they're already over the cap for this upcoming offseason. It's impossible to bring all of these players back. Which player must they prioritize?

Emerging Star

There will be players that the Chiefs must not let walk in free agency. Players like Leo Chenal or Kareem Hunt, whose role on the team is solidified and can improve over time. Likewise, I believe some players are better off on other teams.

The Chiefs have given Hollywood Brown two years to establish himself as one of their premier offensive weapons, and it just hasn't happened yet. I don't think they'll be bringing him back, nor do I believe they should. They have limited cap money to deal with, and a receiver heading into his 30's shouldn't be one of their priorities.

If there's any receiver set to hit free agency who deserves another contract with the team, it's Tyquan Thornton. He didn't have the flashiest of seasons, but he just had a career year and stepped up for Patrick Mahomes when he needed a reliable pass-catcher to throw to with his big three injured earlier in the season.

Thornton's 2025 season is over, but through 14 games, he caught 19 balls for 438 yards and three touchdowns. He was responsible for 15 first down conversions, and will only be 26 by the start of next season.

Thornton is a perfect candidate to come back to the team because the Chiefs would be able to sign him to a relatively cheap deal, given that he was a second-round pick and hasn't eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in the totality of his career. He's an emerging star and could fill in Brown's role in their offense for a fraction of the price.

The Chiefs' clear receiving options next season will be Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Travis Kelce's future with the team is unclear, so to help Mahomes recover from his injury, the Chiefs should be targeting young receivers who can develop and grow alongside Mahomes as he enters this next phase of his career.

