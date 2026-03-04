Carnell Tate Could Be Cure to Chiefs’ Man-Coverage Woes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Film finally betrayed the Chiefs in 2025. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s coaching staff spent much of their unexpected January free time asking why.

“You just got to dive deep into that scheme evaluation and see what teams are seeing against us,” Mahomes said Jan. 15. “I think the one part about having so much success is teams watch a lot of film on you, and so they try to do game plans on how to combat what you do and what you've done well. And you saw that this year, where teams were very conscious of them, the plays that we've hit for a long time.”

Many of the plays they’d hit for a long time involved beating man coverage. And because the Chiefs struggled in that area last season, Jordan Reid made a bold suggestion this week: Draft Carnell Tate from Ohio State.

“The Chiefs desperately need somebody that can defeat man coverage,” Reid explained on Tuesday’s edition of NFL Live, “and there was nobody better in the country last season than Carnell Tate. I really like Carnell Tate in this Kansas City offensive scheme just because of the explosive factor, especially the down-the-field factor that has been missing from the Chiefs offense, especially since Tyreek Hill has been gone.”

Can the Chiefs find a similar receiver later in draft?

Hill, keep in mind, was a fifth-round selection, one of the highest-value selections in franchise history back in 2016. And drafting a wide receiver with a top-10 selection has rarely proven fruitful for any NFL team. That’s why Tate would be a gamble for the Chiefs at No. 9 overall. Reid thinks he’s worth the investment.

“The player that he reminds me of is DeVonta Smith when he was coming out of Alabama,” Reid explained. “That long, slinky build that can really take advantage of defenses down the field.”

From the horse's mouth

There’s also another individual who thinks he’d fit well into that role with the Chiefs: Tate himself. Tate, who measured 6-2 and 193 pounds at last week’s combine, and ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, said he had a productive meeting with Brett Veach and the Chiefs.

Tate also said chemistry with Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin – expected to be a top draft prospect next year – is something he can replicate in Kansas City.

“We went over my film,” Tate said last week in Indianapolis, “to see what all I can retain, read a couple coverages.

“I think it would be a great match with Pat Mahomes, to go from one good quarterback to another quarterback at the NFL level. So, I think I could bring all the opportunities to the Chiefs, whether that’s down the field, the contested catch or winning one-on-one situations.”

