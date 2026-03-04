This is the most important offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Patrick Mahomes era, as the team needs to strike in free agency, and more importantly, in the 2026 NFL Draft if they want to continue competing for Super Bowls in the near future.

With the No. 9 pick in the upcoming draft, the Chiefs have an incredible opportunity to add a blue-chip player to a roster desperate for rejuvenation.

On Tuesday, ESPN's NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid released a two-round mock draft, providing picks for all 32 teams and explaining his reasoning for each selection. Here is who Kansas City took with its first- and second-round picks.

9. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) scores a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first quarter during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

"The Chiefs desperately need to give Patrick Mahomes a receiver who can consistently beat man-to-man coverage," Reid elaborated. "Tate is a silky-smooth route runner who has plenty of range as a pass catcher. He also has arguably the best hands in this class, with only one drop on 67 targets last season. He is a three-level threat who displays his polish on all branches of the route tree. While he wasn't as productive in college, Tate reminds me of DeVonta Smith in body type and how they win routes and could be a similar high-end No. 2 receiver in the NFL."

With the top-three pass rushers in the class - Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. - off the board, and Jeremiyah Love being taken one spot before Kansas City, Reid had the Chiefs draft one of the safest prospects in the entire draft.

Tate may not be the flashiest player, but the 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver is an above-average route runner who can operate at all three phases of the field. His dependable hands and ability to create separation would be a welcoming sight for Mahomes and Kansas City's passing attack .

40. T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) passes under pressure from Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

"The Chiefs have preferred strong, well-put-together defensive ends who understand how to set an edge against the run," Reid said. "Parker provides that along with pass-rush upside and fits the mold of what Kansas City has gravitated toward in the past."

While the Chiefs missed out on the ideal pass rushers in the first round, Reid has them landing Parker, who would be considered a steal at this spot. The 6-foot-3, 263-pound edge rusher was underwhelming this past season with only five sacks, but Parker was once viewed as a top-20 pick in this year's draft. Kansas City would be more than happy to land a potential difference-making pass rusher in the second round.