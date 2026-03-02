Wide Receiver Can’t Be Chiefs’ Cautionary Tale in First Round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The player drafted five picks ahead of Patrick Mahomes was good but not great, and he’s no longer in the league.

In 2017, Tennessee took wide receiver Corey Davis at No. 5 overall. He played six NFL seasons and never started more than 12 games. He finished with zero 1,000-yard seasons and averaged less than three touchdown catches per year.

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) forces an incomplete pass intended for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Familiar refrain

And the way observers talked about Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson at last week’s combine sounded a lot like the way they talked about Davis nine years ago.

Mike Williams went two picks after Davis in 2017. He retired last summer after a good-not-great NFL career. John Ross held the scouting-combine record in the 40-yard dash before Xavier Worthy broke it in 2024. Cincinnati took Ross at No. 9 overall.

Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) catches a touchdown pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The three wide receivers drafted before Patrick Mahomes in the top 10 of the draft combined for zero Pro Bowls.

Over a longer stretch, since the Chiefs traded up to take Mahomes in 2017, NFL teams have taken 13 wide receivers in the top 10 of the draft. Only two – Ja’Marr Chase (five) and Malik Nabers (one) – have even earned a Pro Bowl. Chase’s two All-Pro selections also are the only such honors among those 13 wide receivers.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is unable to make a reception defended by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

If the Chiefs are seriously considering Lemon, Tate or Tyson at No. 9, they need to ask themselves whether any of those three will become as good as Chase. The obvious answer is no.

And that’s why Kansas City needs to avoid taking a wide receiver with its first pick. If the Chiefs still aren’t convinced, they can consider other cautionary tales such as the inconsistent careers of Jaylen Waddle (No. 6 to Miami in 2021), Drake London (No. 8 to Atlanta in 2022) and Marvin Harrison (No. 4 to Arizona in 2024).

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Inconsistency shouldn't be trend of top-10 selections

Garrett Wilson (No. 10 to the Jets in 2022), DeVonta Smith (No. 10 to the Eagles in 2021) and Rome Odunze (No. 9 to the Bears in 2024) have also had inconsistent careers.

Even in Chiefs history, first-round wide receivers haven’t produced solid results. Worthy went No. 28 two years ago, Jonathan Baldwin was No. 26 in 2011 and Dwayne Bowe went No. 23 in 2007. Among that trio, the last three wide receivers selected by Kansas City in the first round, only Bowe (one) has garnered Pro Bowl recognition.

No question, wide receiver is arguably one of the most important areas for Brett Veach and the Chiefs to upgrade this offseason. But history clearly tells Kansas City to make those upgrades in free agency and Day 2 and 3 of the draft, not in the first round.

Chiefs Kingdom, the NFL combine is over, but never too late to combine the best analysis with the best news. So, register for OnSI’s FREE newsletter with fresh info emailed each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.