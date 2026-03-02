Wide Receiver Can’t Be Chiefs’ Cautionary Tale in First Round
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The player drafted five picks ahead of Patrick Mahomes was good but not great, and he’s no longer in the league.
In 2017, Tennessee took wide receiver Corey Davis at No. 5 overall. He played six NFL seasons and never started more than 12 games. He finished with zero 1,000-yard seasons and averaged less than three touchdown catches per year.
Familiar refrain
And the way observers talked about Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson at last week’s combine sounded a lot like the way they talked about Davis nine years ago.
Mike Williams went two picks after Davis in 2017. He retired last summer after a good-not-great NFL career. John Ross held the scouting-combine record in the 40-yard dash before Xavier Worthy broke it in 2024. Cincinnati took Ross at No. 9 overall.
The three wide receivers drafted before Patrick Mahomes in the top 10 of the draft combined for zero Pro Bowls.
Over a longer stretch, since the Chiefs traded up to take Mahomes in 2017, NFL teams have taken 13 wide receivers in the top 10 of the draft. Only two – Ja’Marr Chase (five) and Malik Nabers (one) – have even earned a Pro Bowl. Chase’s two All-Pro selections also are the only such honors among those 13 wide receivers.
If the Chiefs are seriously considering Lemon, Tate or Tyson at No. 9, they need to ask themselves whether any of those three will become as good as Chase. The obvious answer is no.
And that’s why Kansas City needs to avoid taking a wide receiver with its first pick. If the Chiefs still aren’t convinced, they can consider other cautionary tales such as the inconsistent careers of Jaylen Waddle (No. 6 to Miami in 2021), Drake London (No. 8 to Atlanta in 2022) and Marvin Harrison (No. 4 to Arizona in 2024).
Inconsistency shouldn't be trend of top-10 selections
Garrett Wilson (No. 10 to the Jets in 2022), DeVonta Smith (No. 10 to the Eagles in 2021) and Rome Odunze (No. 9 to the Bears in 2024) have also had inconsistent careers.
Even in Chiefs history, first-round wide receivers haven’t produced solid results. Worthy went No. 28 two years ago, Jonathan Baldwin was No. 26 in 2011 and Dwayne Bowe went No. 23 in 2007. Among that trio, the last three wide receivers selected by Kansas City in the first round, only Bowe (one) has garnered Pro Bowl recognition.
No question, wide receiver is arguably one of the most important areas for Brett Veach and the Chiefs to upgrade this offseason. But history clearly tells Kansas City to make those upgrades in free agency and Day 2 and 3 of the draft, not in the first round.
