As Chiefs Enter Free Agency, Kelce Gets Mossed on Retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On many lists, Randy Moss rests the best wide receiver of all-time. He’s also a journalist, now an analyst on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown in his post-playing NFL career.

So, as a superb guest on this week's edition of New Heights, Moss took the initiative late in the episode – just as assertively as he did against opponent defenses late in games. Moss rapped about what he and other players miss most when they eventually opt to retire, then capitalized on the opportunity to ask Travis Kelce a question, the answer to which the Chiefs need to know.

Jan 3, 2010; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss (81) runs after a catch against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Moss pops the question

“Trav, you know the reason why I asked that is because, like I said, the time is coming,” Moss told Kelce. “I don't know when, but I know, you know, the time is coming. I don't know if this year was the last, or if it wasn't, but if this was the last, what do you think that you will miss most about the game?”

Well, clear room in Moss’ trophy case – next to six Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pro selections – for a Pulitzer Prize. Because Moss the journalist set up Kelce to give a fantastic answer.

Oct 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a play against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

What Kelce will miss most

“Man, I think it's just those moments in the big games,” Kelce told Moss, “the feeling of having to rise to the occasion, be there for 70,000 that are all counting on you out there, outside of just the guys that you go to war with, guys you go to battle with, man. Those moments of rising to the occasion in the heat of the battle, in the playoffs and all the big games out there, man.

“That's a feeling that I know I'll never get again. … Those are the things that you cherish the most, and especially, if you're fortunate enough to be in the playoffs and make runs at it, man. The satisfaction that you get and the successful feeling you get that all the hard work that you put in is finally paying off. And I think that'll be one of the things I miss the most, for sure.”

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs former player Bobby Bell and CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) and general manager Brett Veach (left to right) celebrate on stage after the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs without question will miss Kelce should he decide to walk away, just as Moss did following the 2012 season, his 14th in the league. Ironically, Kelce should he opt to return will play his Year 14 in the NFL. He also has a Taylor Swift wedding and lucrative media suitors waiting in the wings.

While general manager Brett Veach said all the right things at last week’s combine, there’s no doubt the Chiefs would love to have an answer sooner rather than later, especially with free agency kicking off Monday.

February 13, 2026; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce acknowledges the crowd on the first hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I think we've kind of taken a different approach with Travis,” Veach said, “in the sense that I think we've kind of prepared for either scenario. And Coach had mentioned on Friday, he's had great dialogue with Travis on our end; myself, Chris Shea, Travis’ crew, we've had some good dialogue there.

“But Travis is the best. He's an icon, and hopefully he comes back, and we'll just kind of let that process play out.”

