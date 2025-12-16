A Closer Look at Doctor Who Completed Surgery on Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs launched their franchise in Dallas back in 1960. Their franchise returned to Dallas on Monday.

Patrick Mahomes underwent successful surgery in the city to repair both his ACL and, reportedly, LCL. The franchise quarterback sustained the injuries in his left knee late in Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“I know the process of rehabbing,” Andy Reid said Monday. “For sure, he'll get in there and I know he'll come out on the strong end of this thing.”

And throughout the team, from the head coach through the quarterback who’ll take his place this week in Tennessee (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), everyone who knows Mahomes expects him to attack his rehab the way he attacks defenses.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“He just shows up every day,” Minshew said Sunday, “every play, every work day, just giving it his best, trying to lead. Yeah, he's best.”

Speaking of best, Mahomes also appears to have chosen the best doctor to repair his knee, Dr. Dan Cooper. Here’s a closer look at the surgeon who performed the procedure on Monday afternoon.

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Other NFL athletes who’ve trusted Cooper

Kyler Murray and Teddy Bridgewater are among the NFL players who’ve gone to Cooper for knee surgeries.

While every knee injury is different, Murray also sustained his season-ending injury late in a season, on Dec. 12, 2022. Unlike Mahomes, Murray needed to wait three weeks for surgery, on Jan. 3, 2023. The Cardinals’ quarterback, who had both ACL and meniscus damage, missed the ensuing offseason program and training camp, then returned to action 11 months to the date of his injury, Nov. 12, 2023.

Bridgewater, another first-round selection, sustained a serious non-contact knee injury during a Vikings preseason practice, Aug. 30, 2016. Tearing multiple ligaments and dislocating his knee, Bridgewater defied initial fears after Cooper repaired his joint. As expected, he missed all of 2016 and the subsequent offseason program and preseason.

Dec 23, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Vikings kept him on the roster in 2017, as a backup to Case Keenum and Sam Bradford, and Bridgewater made his emotional return on Dec. 17, 2017, finishing a 31-7 win over Cincinnati.

Again, every rehabilitation process is different.

World’s most valuable sports franchises

Cooper oversees the health of the Dallas Cowboys and also serves as the exclusive U.S. Consultant to Real Madrid Club Futbol in Liga BBVA of the Spanish Premier Division. That means the athletes and most valuable assets of both teams, the two highest-valued sports franchises in the world, are under Cooper’s care.

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Demarvion Overshown (0) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Innovative sports medicine

Cooper is a virtual Thomas Edison in his field. He invented and co-developed something called the Single Portal Arthroscopy system (Stryker Endoscopy), which offers an innovative way to perform arthroscopic surgery with fewer incisions.

Cooper’s practice prides itself on minimally invasive arthroscopic and reconstructive techniques, for shoulders in addition to knees. Perhaps that’s one reason why he was able to operate on Mahomes so quickly after Sunday’s loss.

Oct 27, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) talks with team physician Dan Cooper in the fourth quarter before returning to the game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium. The Redskins beat the Cowboys 20-17 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve nailed the Internet’s top coverage of your favorite club, so keep it right here. Also, take a minute to register for an absolutely FREE newsletter with ouir in-depth news emailed each day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.