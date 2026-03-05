3 Key Observations on Chiefs’ Blockbuster Trent McDuffie Deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fresh off a 6-11 season, the Chiefs just upset a Super Bowl favorite. Kansas City soundly defeated the Rams – in March.

The Chiefs know they have to win the offseason before they get to September, and observers universally believe they won the Trent McDuffie trade on Wednesday. Returning four draft picks for a single player, including a first-rounder, is a significant victory.

Just know that Brett Veach is more excited about Days 2 and 3 than Day 1.

“Those second, third rounds,” the Chiefs’ general manager said last week, “where I felt like in years past, Day 1 came and went and we'd come in there and there'd be five or six players but you knew at 32 in Round 2, you wouldn't get them, either. So, it's not just the first round. I think we have an opportunity to really capitalize here and add a lot of talent throughout the course of the draft weekend.”

They have even more opportunity to capitalize after Wednesday’s trade. Here are three more observations.

Chiefs knew they could get highest price from exclusive taker

Last week, ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell speculated that the Chiefs could expect only the No. 29-overall selection from the Rams for McDuffie. Kansas City wound up with that pick and three more – the Rams’ fifth- and sixth-rounders in 2026 and their Round 3 choice in 2027.

The truth is, the Rams were one of – if not the only – NFL team that would give the Chiefs that much for McDuffie. Not only was the Los Angeles secondary the Rams’ most glaring weakness; the team also had to capitalize on a small window in the sunset of Matthew Stafford’s career. So, give Veach and his staff credit for strategically working the trade with a suitor who’d listen. The Giants were the only other team involved, per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Tyreek Hill template

Four years ago this month, March 23, 2022, Veach had a similar choice. Pay big money to keep a cornerstone player or trade him for significant draft assets. The general manager made a remarkably similar decision.

Veach sent his prize wideout to Miami. In return, the Chiefs got five selections over the next two drafts – first, second and fourth rounders in 2022, and fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2023. And, as many expect he’ll do this spring, Veach parlayed that haul into other moves, one of which allowed him to move up in that ’22 draft and take McDuffie at No. 21 overall.

Kansas City should patent its cornerback formula

Thomas Edison invented the lightbulb. Nearly 140 years later, the Chiefs got lightbulbs in their heads to invent a valuable strategy that helps teams win Super Bowls and remain relevant during dynasty runs.

Dave Merritt, considered by many the top defensive backs coach in the league, said it best on Wednesday afternoon. The Chiefs’ reputational brand is Grow and Go.

Marcus Peters, Charvarius Ward, L’Jarius Sneed and now McDuffie – all cornerbacks drafted or signed by the Chiefs as rookies, coached to become the best in the game at a premium position, then traded for significant capital. It’s a remarkable strategy that’s paid off well.

