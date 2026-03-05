Chiefs’ Cornerback Formula Is Patentable Conception

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Quick, what do Juan Ponce de León and Brett Veach have in common? Well, one simply searched for the Fountain of Youth and the other actually found it.

The Chiefs might as well submit a proposal to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. They’ve invented and perfected a formula for drafting and developing cornerbacks before trading them ahead of second NFL contracts. And Wednesday's trade netted their most significant draft capital. As a result, their best players at that premium position remain youthful and impactful.

However, just as the league has caught up to the Chiefs’ offense, the NFL has started to notice Veach’s formula.

“It's clear to me, Kansas City does not value cornerbacks,” said former Super Bowl champion Booger McFarland on Wednesday’s edition of NFL Live. “Think about Marcus Peters, L’Jarius Sneed and, now, Trent McDuffie. They groom them, they raise them, but they're not going to pay them.

“So let that be a message to all the corners that have come through K.C. Hey, you can go there and play and get started, but you’re probably going to get paid elsewhere. So, I think this worked out well for both teams because of what both teams are trying to do. One team wanted to get stronger, another team just doesn't value the position enough to pay top of the dollar.”

That’s OK, though, because the Chiefs’ have three things working strongly in their favor.

Scouting track record

The latest version of the Chiefs’ bottled-and-approved serum might be called Nohl and Knowles. Veach found Nohl Williams in the third round last April (85th overall), then signed Kevin Knowles as a non-drafted free agent.

Williams was arguably the NFL’s best rookie cornerback, routinely shutting down big-name wideouts, while Knowles leapt off the practice squad and made several significant stops on special teams. Then, down the stretch, Knowles got more and more defensive snaps, earning more and more of Steve Spagnuolo’s trust.

Those two could easily become the Chiefs’ starting cornerbacks at some point in 2026.

Spagnuolo and Merritt, LLC

Kansas City never would’ve made Wednesday’s trade without an infrastructure that’s proven it can survive losing its best defensive back. Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme and Dave Merritt’s teaching ability. Merritt, one of the best defensive backs coaches in the league, bid farewell to McDuffie Wednesday.

We are to “Grow & Go”…

Precedent proven positive

While Merritt meant Grow and Go as a proud salute to his All-Pro player, Merritt might as well get royalties on a trademarked phrase that would sell like hotcakes. He perfectly coined a phrase that best describes the Chiefs’ formula. There's no reason they should stop -- especially if Wednesday's trade results in the next McDuffie.

