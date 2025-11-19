Chiefs-Colts: Announcers, Viewing Options, Radio Choices
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs aren’t the only ones enduring criticism. Even announcers are subject to judgment these days.
During Sunday’s 22-19 loss at Denver, Chiefs guard Kingsley Suamataia ripped off Malcom Roach’s helmet, drawing a hands-to-the-face penalty, one of several critical flags in a razor-thin game. Some thought Romo’s commentary lacked the creativity that made him must-see television when he first started.
Thanks to five close losses, the Chiefs find themselves in much the same position. Kansas City enters Sunday’s game trying to get back to its winning ways, essentially needing to win every week to even qualify for a playoff berth.
Romo and the No. 1 CBS crew will be in town to produce the broadcast.
Day, kickoff time:
Sunday, 12 p.m. CT in Kansas City (1 p.m. ET, in Indianapolis).
Television network:
The Chiefs again draw the CBS ‘A’ crew, which is in a stretch of televising five of six Kansas City games (including Week 7 vs. Las Vegas, Week 9 at Buffalo, last week at Denver and Thanksgiving at Dallas).
Kansas City is scheduled for eight regular-season games on CBS this season, and possibly a ninth if the NFL assigns the network for a Week 18 rematch at Las Vegas. The same crew also televised the Chiefs’ Week 4 win over Baltimore.
Since 1939, the NFL is the only major professional sports organization that guarantees every game is available on free, over-the-air television in local markets.
Announcers:
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson are back in Kansas City. The face of CBS, Nantz gets to call the Final Four and Masters every spring, before settling into his fall role in the booth at the league’s top games every week. Former Dallas quarterback Tony Romo, who’ll return to his former home next week for the Chiefs’ game on Thanksgiving, joins Nantz as analyst. Wolfson returns to the sidelines.
The Chiefs are 2-2 this year with the ‘A’ crew from CBS, including Kansas City wins over the Ravens and Raiders.
Radio options:
Mitch Holthus, Voice of the Chiefs since 1994, handles play-by-play for the team’s radio network. He joins former wide receiver Danan Hughes in the booth. Josh Klingler reports from the field. In the Kansas City area, the game is available on flagship station KFNZ (The Fan, 96.5 FM and 610 AM) and also on the station’s website.
Compass Media Networks – for national listeners -- will air the contest across its network of partners (check local listings). Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and former NFL lineman Brian Baldinger (analyst) are on the call.
Each club’s radio broadcast also airs to out-of-market listeners who subscribe to SiriusXM.
Spanish-language listeners can find the Audacy app (Chiefs en Español) to listen to the Tico Sports production, with Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (sideline).
Streaming options:
In addition to YouTubeTV (blacked out in designated areas), fans can stream with the official CBS app, Paramount Plus. And after the contest, a replay of Chiefs-Colts, along with All-22 coaches film, is available with a premium subscription to NFL Plus.
