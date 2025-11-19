Arrowhead Report

Why Chiefs’ Season Is Now an Overtime Coin Toss

The Kansas City Chiefs know they now need to essentially win every game.

Zak Gilbert

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Joshua Cephus (80) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) in the fourth quarter during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Joshua Cephus (80) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) in the fourth quarter during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The overtime rules have changed, thanks to Kansas City’s victory over Buffalo in the 2021 playoffs. Now, after winning the overtime coin toss, most elect to play defense because that way they know what their offense needs to win.

The 2025 Chiefs also know what they need to win, and it’s incredibly simple. Essentially, to even reach the playoffs, they now need to win every game.

travis kelc
Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores a touchdown past Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“Going into the back end of the schedule here,” Travis Kelce said on Wednesday’s edition of New Heights, “got seven games left and we basically got to run the table. And I haven't been in this situation in a long, long time, man.”

Memories of 2015

It was 10 years ago, to be exact, and the Chiefs in fact ran the table. It was the last time their record was as bad as it is now through 10 games.

In Kelce’s third NFL season, Kansas City opened 1-5 before incredibly winning its final 10 regular-season games. In the playoffs, after blanking the Texas (the last Andy Reid shutout prior to their Oct. 19 victory over the Raiders), the Chiefs then bowed out in a hard-fought 27-20 loss to Tom Brady and the Patriots.

mahomes, kelce, rei
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid with tight end Travis Kelce (87) before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Texas-sized task

Patrick Mahomes was at Texas Tech back then, but he also knows what’s required to pull off something as Texas-sized as what the Chiefs accomplished in 2015.

“Obviously it's gonna be hard to get back in the division race,” he said after Sunday’s 22-19 loss at Denver. “But at the end of the day, the goal is to get into the playoffs and try to make a run at it.

“And we're kind of at that point where we got to find a way just to win, win football games. And gotta keep moving forward. That's what this league's all about.”

patrick mahome
Sep 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) has his face mask grabbed by Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

What this week is all about is Indianapolis (8-2) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

“I think we have the pieces to win out,” defensive tackle Chris Jones said Sunday, “but it starts with one game, starts with us, especially offensive line, defensive line. These next few games are going to be critical for us, individually and also as a group, for us, to make sure we control the trenches.”

Those players in the trenches are without question the right players, the Chiefs universally believe. Internally and externally, their roster is considered largely better than team that went 15-2, dominated one-score games, and got blown out in the Super Bowl.

But this season, arguably the NFL’s biggest enigma, the Chiefs are 5-5 and the only NFL team without a victory in one-score games (0-5).

nf
Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“It's even more frustrating knowing the kind of guys that we have,” Kelce said, “knowing the kind of talent that we have, knowing the type of coaches that we have. And everybody's got to just kind of look themselves in the mirror, man. You can't sit around pointing fingers, whether it's somebody missing a block here, somebody missing a catch here, playcalls.

“You got to kick that **** aside, and you got to think about how you're going to (expletive) attack the day. And you got to put all the selfish **** aside, all these things that you want for yourself. And it's just got to be about this team, about the guy next to you.”

Chiefs Kingdom, don’t miss what’s next on the docket for your beloved team. Register for a FREE Chiefs newsletter, sent to your inbox each day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI