3 Factors That Created Chiefs’ Momentum-Shifting Interception
DENVER, Colo. – For those who say momentum is a myth, don’t watch film of Denver’s 22-19 victory over Kansas City. The game had more momentum shifts than the surgeon general allows.
The critical momentum shift came early in the second half. And while Patrick Mahomes took the blame for his red-zone interception, there were three factors that led to the game-swinging play.
1-The brutal penalty on first down
Jawaan Taylor woke up leading the NFL with 12 penalties. No. 12 cost the Chiefs a first-and-goal from the Denver 2-yard line. Three plays before Ja’Quan McMillian’s interception, Mahomes completed a swing pass to Kareem Hunt, who bulldozed his way to the shadow of the goal line. Watching Taylor like a hawk, officials flagged him for illegal formation, not lining up on the line of scrimmage, and wiped out Hunt’s 15-yard play. The Chiefs re-huddled facing first-and-15 from the 22.
2-The Cover Zero blitz on second down
After Vance Joseph got good pressure on first-and-15 to hold the Chiefs to a 1-yard pass from Mahomes to Robert Tonyan, Joseph sent everyone. On second-and-14, Andy Reid had a solid playcall but Joseph had a better one. Denver was in Mahomes’ face instantly, and the screen sailed too high for Hunt, who absorbed a big hit. Mahomes was visibly upset after the play.
3-The interception
Credit Denver’s coverage on the third-down turnover, because the Chiefs had great protection. Without an open target, Mahomes rolled to his right appearing to run. Drawing McMillian out of coverage, the quarterback saw Elijah Mitchell open in the end zone. Even though the Denver cornerback made an athletic play, Mahomes said he tried to do too much.
“You can't do it,” he lamented after the game, “but I thought – I’ll look on the film -- I thought I had Elijah coming down the sideline, and I wasn't able to give him a chance, and I just didn't throw it high enough.
At the end of the day, I got 29 (McMillan) to go at me because he was guarding him, and I didn't throw it high enough. He jumped up, made a good play. So, I mean, I've made that throw before. At the same time, the type of football game we're in, don't put the ball in harm's way. Take the three points and move on to the next possession.”
Denver took its next possession – after a penalty wiped out McMillian’s long return – at its own 11-yard line. Juiced with momentum, the Broncos drove 89 yards in 11 plays and scored the game’s first touchdown, a Jaleel McLaughlin run.
The interception was also critical because it came on the first drive after halftime, something on which the Chiefs place extra emphasis. They’ve now failed to score on that drive each of the past two games, both brutal losses.
