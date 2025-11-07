Arrowhead Report

Comparing Chiefs’ Offense With, Without Josh Simmons

The Kansas City Chiefs now seem to have a good problem on their offensive line.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After a disappointing setback entering the bye, the Chiefs needed a shot in the arm. They got it Monday with news that Josh Simmons had returned to the team.

The rookie left tackle missed four games while tending to personal family matters.

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy (left) and coach Andy Reid react against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before last week’s 28-21 loss at Buffalo, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach and the coaching staff hadn’t discussed what would happen at left tackle when Simmons returned. In his place, Jaylon Moore has started the past four games.

“That’s something that I have not even come across,” Nagy said Oct. 30. “That's with Coach and Veach when that time comes. Josh is playing well, too, so that’s the part that you like, is that you got guys that are playing well, and then we just kind of work through all that other stuff.”

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Jaylon Moore (77) and guard C.J. Hanson (61) at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In other words, Simmons’ return seems to create a good problem for the Chiefs. The more concerning issue coming out of their bye next week is the status of starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who missed the fourth quarter in Buffalo with an ankle injury. The veteran appeared to be favoring the ankle on a first-and-goal run play at the end of the first half.

Logically, if Taylor can’t go in Kansas City’s next game – at Denver on Nov. 16 – Moore could slide over to replace him on the right side. Offensive line coach Andy Heck was sure to provide Moore plenty of reps on that side from the start of training camp.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) and guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Regardless, here’s a closer look at how the Chiefs have fared offensively with and without Simmons.

Won-loss record

The Chiefs were just 2-3 over Simmons’ initial five NFL starts. Since he left just prior to Kansas City’s 30-17 triumph over Detroit on Oct. 12, the Chiefs are 3-1. What’s important, however, is to also consider how the return of wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice have resurrected Kansas City’s offense.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs the ball after a catch in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Since Worthy returned Sept. 28 from a dislocated shoulder, sustained on the third play of the season Sept. 5 in Brazil, the Chiefs are 4-2. Since Rice returned Oct. 19 from a season-opening six-game suspension are 2-1.

Over a longer stretch with Rice in the lineup, the Chiefs have won nine of their last 10 dating back to 2023. He’s clearly a critical component to their production.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball during the second half against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Offensive numbers with, without Simmons

The numbers show the Chiefs really made a seamless transition at left tackle – a night-and-day experience compared to their left-tackle situation a year ago. Kansas City’s production was slightly better with Moore in the lineup.

In four games with Moore, the Chiefs averaged 27.5 points, 24.5 first downs and 381.5 total net yards per game. In five games with Simmons, Kansas City averaged 25.0 points, 21.4 first downs and 361.0 total net yards.

On third downs with Moore, they converted at a 41.7-percent clip. On third downs with Simmons, they converted 41.5 percent of their attempts.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders with tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The passing game

Mahomes put up more yards with Moore as his left tackle (273.0) compared to Simmons (251.4). The quarterback also threw fewer passes with Moore (33.3 attempts per game) compared to Simmons (36.6).

However, the Chiefs allowed more sacks with Moore (2.5 per game) compared to Simmons (1.4). But with Moore, Mahomes had a much better passer rating (104.6) and completion percentage (66.2). With Simmons, Mahomes had a 93.5 passer rating and 63.4 completion percentage.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes points to the Bills defensive line up during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI