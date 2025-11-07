Comparing Chiefs’ Offense With, Without Josh Simmons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After a disappointing setback entering the bye, the Chiefs needed a shot in the arm. They got it Monday with news that Josh Simmons had returned to the team.
The rookie left tackle missed four games while tending to personal family matters.
Before last week’s 28-21 loss at Buffalo, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach and the coaching staff hadn’t discussed what would happen at left tackle when Simmons returned. In his place, Jaylon Moore has started the past four games.
“That’s something that I have not even come across,” Nagy said Oct. 30. “That's with Coach and Veach when that time comes. Josh is playing well, too, so that’s the part that you like, is that you got guys that are playing well, and then we just kind of work through all that other stuff.”
In other words, Simmons’ return seems to create a good problem for the Chiefs. The more concerning issue coming out of their bye next week is the status of starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who missed the fourth quarter in Buffalo with an ankle injury. The veteran appeared to be favoring the ankle on a first-and-goal run play at the end of the first half.
Logically, if Taylor can’t go in Kansas City’s next game – at Denver on Nov. 16 – Moore could slide over to replace him on the right side. Offensive line coach Andy Heck was sure to provide Moore plenty of reps on that side from the start of training camp.
Regardless, here’s a closer look at how the Chiefs have fared offensively with and without Simmons.
Won-loss record
The Chiefs were just 2-3 over Simmons’ initial five NFL starts. Since he left just prior to Kansas City’s 30-17 triumph over Detroit on Oct. 12, the Chiefs are 3-1. What’s important, however, is to also consider how the return of wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice have resurrected Kansas City’s offense.
Since Worthy returned Sept. 28 from a dislocated shoulder, sustained on the third play of the season Sept. 5 in Brazil, the Chiefs are 4-2. Since Rice returned Oct. 19 from a season-opening six-game suspension are 2-1.
Over a longer stretch with Rice in the lineup, the Chiefs have won nine of their last 10 dating back to 2023. He’s clearly a critical component to their production.
Offensive numbers with, without Simmons
The numbers show the Chiefs really made a seamless transition at left tackle – a night-and-day experience compared to their left-tackle situation a year ago. Kansas City’s production was slightly better with Moore in the lineup.
In four games with Moore, the Chiefs averaged 27.5 points, 24.5 first downs and 381.5 total net yards per game. In five games with Simmons, Kansas City averaged 25.0 points, 21.4 first downs and 361.0 total net yards.
On third downs with Moore, they converted at a 41.7-percent clip. On third downs with Simmons, they converted 41.5 percent of their attempts.
The passing game
Mahomes put up more yards with Moore as his left tackle (273.0) compared to Simmons (251.4). The quarterback also threw fewer passes with Moore (33.3 attempts per game) compared to Simmons (36.6).
However, the Chiefs allowed more sacks with Moore (2.5 per game) compared to Simmons (1.4). But with Moore, Mahomes had a much better passer rating (104.6) and completion percentage (66.2). With Simmons, Mahomes had a 93.5 passer rating and 63.4 completion percentage.
