Chiefs Injury Report Shows Another Starter Could Be Out This Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – If the Chiefs are going to spoil Christmas for the Broncos on Thursday night, they’ll likely have to do it without both starting cornerbacks.

Jaylen Watson didn’t practice for a second straight day, dealing with a groin injury sustained in last week’s loss at Tennessee. Watson, who has two sacks and two interceptions this season, has started all 15 games at cornerback. Kansas City is already without starting linebacker Leo Chenal, on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

If Watson can’t go, and after Trent McDuffie (knee) didn’t practice Tuesday, the Chiefs are likely to start rookie Nohl Williams and former Chargers and Titans cornerback Kristian Watson. It’ll be a tall task against Denver’s Courtland Sutton, who earned his second career Pro Bowl selection Tuesday.

“Oh, yeah. I mean, that's pretty it's a no-brainer, right?” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnulo asked rhetorically Tuesday. “A big 6-4 target? But yeah, I think Kristian’s played against him before, other years. And Nohl will be out there, and we'll try to get some other guys. Josh Williams might have to step up play a little bit for us.

“But yeah, big target. We'll have to find a way to limit his catches, although I know whether he's covered or not, I think the quarterback has a lot of confidence in throwing to him. So, I'm sure the ball is going to go that way at some point.”

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) reacts after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The ball isn’t expected to go to Rashee Rice or Tyquan Thornton, though. The two Chiefs wide receivers remained in concussion protocol Tuesday and are expected to miss a second straight game. Coordinator Matt Nagy said getting rookie Jalen Royals involved over the final two games benefits the Chiefs.

“Yeah, I don't think it hurts at all,” Nagy said. “I think it'd be good for him to get some reps and get out there and see what he can do. He had a great preseason for us. It's been, like I said before, a little bit of a redshirt year for him. But he has a lot of talent.

“I think now's a good time to be able to try to get him some reps. And we're trying to do that, and it's never easy. But for sure, it's something that we want to do.”

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Something they may also want to do is return Jaylon Moore to the starting lineup. The offensive tackle was a full participant at Tuesday’s practice and could replace either Esa Pole at left tackle or Chu Godrick on the right side. Moore has played both positions this year.

Also Tuesday, return specialist Nikko Remigio has a swollen knee, Andy Reid said, and missed practice.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio (81) runs against Indianapolis Colts running back Tyler Goodson (31) in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Denver update

The Broncos held another walk-through on Tuesday, opting not to conduct a full practice like the Chiefs. Denver’s estimated practice report was no different than Monday, listing three starters (center Luke Wattenberg, wide receiver Pat Bryant and linebacker Dre Greenlaw) as did not practice.

