Chiefs Connections Now 2-for-2 on Coach Vacancies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It was the first name Ian Rapoport mentioned as a potential replacement for Brian Daboll at the reins of the Giants.
Steve Spagnuolo.
“Among the names I would keep an eye on,” Rapoport said Monday on NFL Network, “as the Giants look to potentially regain some of the greatness of the Tom Coughlin Era, are Steve Spagnuolo and Antonio Pierce, both head-coach candidates and guys they would look at.
“Lou Anarumo, also ties to the Giants organization.”
Spags and Nags
NFL teams have now made two in-season coaching changes, and the Chiefs have blanket coverage in the speculation department.
The Chiefs’ defensive coordinator, Spagnuolo’s name linked to the Giants comes a month after insiders linked offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as a name to watch with regard to the Tennessee Titans vacancy.
“Nobody's called, but I'm his biggest fan,” Andy Reid said of Nagy last month after the Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan. “Spags, likewise. Listen, if they have that opportunity, more power to them. But I don't talk to many people during the season, and I don't read anything. So, I hope he gets that opportunity for sure. Tremendous coach and person.”
Nagy built some of that coaching reputation after his first offensive-coordinator stint with the Chiefs. He left Kansas City to become Chicago Bears head coach from 2018-21 and, like Daboll, earned NFL Coach of the Year in his first season at the reins but was fired in Year 4.
Coveted opening
Rapoport said the Giants represent one of the more coveted head-coach openings in the NFL, despite general manager Joe Schoen retaining his role and leading the search for the next on-field leader.
Spagnuolo, who turns 66 on Dec. 21, wouldn’t leave unless he had the ideal opportunity. His lone reported interview during the last hiring cycle was with the Las Vegas Raiders, who hired Pete Carroll.
New York could present that opportunity for Spagnuolo, however. In addition to outstanding ownership and a deep, loyal fanbase, the Giants have great memories of Spagnuolo.
As Coughlin’s defensive coordinator, he helped the Giants to a stunning Super Bowl upset in 2007, denying Tom Brady and the Patriots of a 19-0 season.
Spagnuolo’s Giants defenses, which featured Pierce as his on-field leader, vaulted him to head coach of the St. Louis Rams from 2009-11. And after returning to the Giants as defensive coordinator Spagnuolo also served as interim head coach in 2017 after New York fired Ben McAdoo.
A native of Whitinsville, Mass., Spagnuolo played wide receiver at Grafton (Mass.) High School and Springfield College, then began his coaching career at UMass-Amherst.
Entering this week, the Chiefs’ scoring defense ranks fourth in the league (17.7 points allowed per game) and sixth in yards allowed (291.8).
