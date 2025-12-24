Nagy, Reid Address Offensive Coordinator’s Future With Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – To hear Andy Reid describe his offensive coordinator’s future on Tuesday, Matt Nagy’s job security appears to be in good shape.

If the Chiefs don’t renew his contract, Reid expects Nagy to have a head-coach contract with another team.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy (left) and head coach Andy Reid against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Yeah, phenomenal,” Reid said Tuesday, asked to evaluate Nagy’s performance to this point in 2025. “I mean, we were on a record pace for a bit, as far as statistically. So, he does a nice job there.”

And as the hiring cycle gets off the ground early next month, expect Reid to be at the top of Nagy’s reference list. The Chicago Bears’ head coach from 2018-21 and NFL Coach of the Year in 2018, Nagy already was mentioned as a candidate for the Tennessee opening earlier this season.

“He deserves to be a head football coach in this league,” Reid added. “So that's exciting for him.”

Tennessee Titans linebacker Arden Key (49) and linebacker James Williams Sr. (52) sack Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ugly offensive performance last week

But the performance the Chiefs gave in Sunday’s 26-9 loss marked one of their worst offensive days in Reid’s tenure, a far cry from the NFL-leading efficiency Reid mentioned. If Nagy sits down with Chad Brinker and former Chiefs executive Mike Borgonzi to discuss the Titans’ vacancy, or interviews with other teams, Nagy will surely lean on his body of work.

Just not yet, however. Nagy made clear he’s focused on the Chiefs’ last two games, not his own contract situation.

“All that stuff will all take care of itself down the road,” he said Tuesday. “I have so much respect for our organization here, from top down. And we're at that point in time right now, especially not being in the playoffs, where stuff like that starts to come out. And I really am focused with these guys, and want to help these guys out.”

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Chiefs to play plenty of youth over final two games

They’re going to need a lot of help. The Chiefs on Wednesday placed Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton on season-ending injured reserve. Both players, in the concussion protocol, missed last week’s loss and now will be out the rest of the year.

Kansas City already was on its fifth- and sixth-string offensive tackles, and third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) scrambles against Tennessee Titans defensive tackle James Lynch (97) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Offensively, the Chiefs have plummeted to 20th in points per game (22.5). They also rank 13th in total offense (342.9 yards per game), tied for fifth in first downs (21.1) and 15th in third-down efficiency (39.3 percent). Their red-zone offense produces touchdowns on only 58.9 percent of drives inside the opponent 20-yard line, tied for 14th in the NFL.

But while inconsistency and injuries have plagued Kansas City this year, Nagy’s resume is impressive. He also won’t be the only Chiefs coordinator to interview for head-coach vacancies.

Jul 24, 2023; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo gives direction during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, whose name has been linked to interest in the Giants’ vacancy, spends an entire month every summer practicing against Nagy.

“I love Matt,” Spagnuolo said Tuesday. “I mean, Matt's sharp with football players. I watch him in the hallways and interacting with the guys, and drawing things up on the board and coming up with good stuff. Going against him is fun. A lot of respect for Matt.”

