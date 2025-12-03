Where to Watch, Viewing Options, Announcers for Chiefs-Texans Sunday Night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Of all the times the Chiefs desperately need a streak to harmoniously link to their present, it’s this week.

Kansas City (6-6) faces a must-win of all must-wins when Houston (7-5) comes to town for Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs hope to continue a stretch in which they’ve won six consecutive primetime home games.

The Chiefs haven’t lost a primetime Arrowhead game in more than two calendar years, since Philadelphia beat Kansas City in a Super Bowl rematch, 21-17, on a Monday night, Nov. 20, 2023.

Day, kickoff time

Sunday, 7:20 p.m. CT in Kansas City (and in Houston).

Television network:

NBC (KSHB-TV, Channel 41, in Kansas City; KPRC-TV, Channel 2, in Houston). This week marks the finale of three scheduled Chiefs appearances on NBC – all on Sunday Night Football. The NFL also scheduled the Chiefs on Sunday night in Week 3, a 22-9 road win over the Giants, and Week 6 against the Lions, a 30-17 Kansas City victory.

Since 1939, the NFL is the only major professional sports league that guarantees every game is available on free, over-the-air television in local markets.

Announcers:

Mike Tirico, the face of NBC’s Sunday Night Football since 2017, calls the play-by-play. Cris Collinsworth, a former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and current majority owner of Pro Football Focus, is the analyst. Melissa Stark reports from the sidelines.

Radio options:

Mitch Holthus has called action as Voice of the Chiefs since 1994, handling radio play-by-play on the Chiefs Radio Network. He joins the team’s former wide receiver Danan Hughes, the analyst. Local media personality Josh Klingler is on the sideline. In the wider Kansas City area, the game airs on flagship station KFNZ (The Fan, 96.5 FM and 610 AM).

Westwood One – for national listeners -- will have the contest across its network of partners (check local listings). Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Mike Golic (analyst) have the call.

Each team’s radio broadcast also airs to out-of-market listeners who subscribe to SiriusXM.

Spanish-language listeners can download the Audacy app (Chiefs en Español) to hear the Tico Sports production, with Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (sideline).

Streaming options:

Fans can stream via the official NBC app, Peacock. And after the contest, a replay of Chiefs-Texans, along with All-22 coaches film, is available with a premium subscription to NFL Plus.

