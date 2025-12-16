Cris Carter Adds to Travis Kelce Retirement Conversation

The 2025 campaign hasn't gone the way the Kansas City Chiefs expected. Their quarterback goes down to a season-ending ACL injury, and they won't be featured in the playoffs for the first time since 2014. On top of it all, the Travis Kelce debate has done nothing but catch steam.

Kelce is in the final year of his contract with the Chiefs , and at 36 years old, the front office and the future Hall of Famer will need to decide if it's best for the franchise if he returns in 2026. Kelce did say he would make his decision before the 2026 NFL Draft, but speculation of his decision is ramping up.

Joining Kay Adams on Monday's edition of Up and Adams with Kay Adams, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter revealed what he thinks Kelce's decision will be, based on the trend of performance we've seen since 2024.

Hall of Famer's Thoughts

Jan 31, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings former wide receiver Cris Carter on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors award ceremony at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"He's done," Carter said. "I see him performing on stages more so than I do on NFL fields. He has no ability to be able to separate all his savviness and everything. When you don't have an elite receiver outside and you don't have an elite running game, you can't hide that. When he catches the football, his objective is not to fumble and he can't make anybody miss anymore."

"This is the way we all look at the end of our careers. You go back and look at year number 16, Cris Carter playing with the Dolphins. You're going to throw up. You're going to get sick. You're going to be like, "Oh my gosh, who is that guy?" It happens. But it's a reality."

Aug 3, 2013; Canton, OH, USA; Cris Carter poses with his bust at the 2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2025 Season Overview

According to Pro Football Focus, Kelce holds an overall grade of 73.6, which isn't bad at all, but when looking at what he used to be in his career, it's taken a clear step back. For example, 2022 was the last time Kelce surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in a season, and he held a PFF grade of 91.1, which ranked first overall.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a first down against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs do have Noah Gray on their roster for next year, as his involvement decreased this season compared to his career-best 2024 campaign. Gray could be the easy player for the Chiefs to pivot to at the tight end position, as he's been under Kelce's wing since arriving in the National Football League.

