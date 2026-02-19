AFC Rival Could Salt Chiefs’ Wounds by Signing Cook, Chenal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Bryan Cook and Leo Chenal have helped the Chiefs go 3-1 against the Bengals since they entered the league in the 2022 draft, including a dramatic walk-off win in the AFC championship game.

But they might be on the other sideline when the teams renew their rivalry this fall. ESPN analyst Matt Bowen, a former NFL safety, said this week he sees the best free-agent fit for both players with the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) talks with defensive coordinator Al Golden in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.

Cook should sign first, perhaps with Al Golden’s defense.

“With Geno Stone heading to free agency,” Bowen wrote Tuesday, “the Bengals could look to Cook, a versatile safety for the Chiefs in 2025 who can play from depth or spin down to the front. The top-rated free agent at his position, I see Cook as an upgrade for a Bengals defense that allowed 233.8 passing yards per game last season (26th).”

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts for warm ups prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

No. 1 safety hitting free agency

Unfortunately for Kansas City, Cook is indeed the top-rated free agent at his position. He was the old-head in the Chiefs’ secondary after Justin Reid left to sign with the Saints. And he earned the respect of Steve Spagnuolo, who depended heavily on both Cook and linebacker Nick Bolton.

“He's been solid all year long,” Spagnuolo said in December. “And listen, he runs the show back there. Him and Bolton are part of a lot of communication and getting guys on the right page. I think he's done a really outstanding job tackling. I mean, he's a safety. You've got to see it. He'll come up and hit. He's a big guy. I'm really pleased with the solid year that he's had.”

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.

Super Bowl experience adds to value

And with a lot of teams needing leadership, intelligence and sure-tackling in their secondaries, Cook is almost guaranteed to have played his last snap for the Chiefs.

His Super Bowl experience is worth an extra million dollars, too.

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) in the first half at SoFi Stadium.

Same goes for Chenal, who some expect to be underpaid when the market opens next month. Chenal has played in more Super Bowls than any other non-Kansas City player looking for a new contract, and he obviously helped the Chiefs get to all three, too.

Bowen sees Kansas City’s Swiss Army Knife as a great teammate for Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

“With his ability to pressure and walk up into the front,” Bowen said, “Chenal would give defensive coordinator Al Golden more flexibility within his game plans. In four seasons with the Chiefs, Chenal recorded 193 total tackles, seven sacks and 28 pressures.”

