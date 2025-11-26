Chiefs Rule Out 3 for Thanksgiving Clash With Cowboys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chris Roland-Wallace owns the longest nameplate on the team. He’s also now the biggest void the Chiefs have had in their defensive secondary this season.

Kansas City on Wednesday ruled out the talented young cornerback for an important game at Dallas on Thanksgiving (3:30 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). It’ll mark the first NFL game he’s missed since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

A 5-11, 202-pound cornerback out of Southern California, Roland-Wallace developed lower-back soreness in Sunday’s 23-20 overtime win over the Colts. Listed as a full participant for Monday’s walkthrough (an estimation for a full practice), he was limited on Tuesday and then did not participate on Wednesday.

“He's done exceptionally well,” Spagnuolo said Tuesday of Roland-Wallace, now in his second season. “He's just done this the whole time he's been here. He came in as a free agent. We didn't know if he was a corner or safety, but he's a good football player. Got really good instincts, really good ball skills and tackles well.

Spagnuolo has been tinkering with his secondary all season, in search of perfect matchups. That’s critical in Dallas, where the Cowboys brandish two of the league’s best receivers in George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

Fulton, Williams likely to see more time

Without Roland-Wallace in Dallas, the Chiefs will need to depend on Kristian Fulton and might also activate Joshua Williams, who’s been inactive the last two games.

A fixture in all 11 games this year, Roland-Wallace has started twice and played 190 defensive snaps (30 percent), including a rare Chiefs interception (Week 3 at the Giants). He also made an important play to help the Chiefs in a must-win game last week.

Roland-Wallace has 34 tackles and three pass breakups, but his absence is also a big blow to the Kansas City coverage units, where he’s played 62 percent of the time.

Smith, Gray also out

Before boarding their short flight to Dallas, the Chiefs as expected also ruled out Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith (ankle) and tight end Noah Gray (concussion). Mike Caliendo, who played the entire second half and overtime at right guard, will start in Smith’s place.

“He knows everything,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Tuesday, explaining why Caliendo’s so important. “You go back to last year in the Super Bowl, and not just the Super Bowl, but before that, being able to step in and do the things he did is valuable for us. So, we have a lot of trust in him, and we think he's in a great spot.”

Gray, who sustained the concussion on a fantastic fourth-quarter reception as the Chiefs worked to erase a 20-9 deficit, hasn’t missed a game in a long time. The last time he didn’t suit up for the Chiefs was Week 5 of his 2021 rookie season, when he was a healthy inactive in a 38-20 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Since that day, Gray has played in 87 consecutive games, including playoffs. That streak will end on Thanksgiving.

All other Chiefs players are a go for Thursday.

