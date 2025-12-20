3 Daring Predictions for Chiefs-Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Gardner Minshew looks like the lead singer in a 1980s country and western band. So, he obviously feels comfortable in the Music City.

And just like an artist with sights on future success, the Chiefs’ new starting quarterback has a big audition over the team’s final three games.

With Patrick Mahomes on injured reserve, Minshew has an opportunity to showcase his skills not only for the Chiefs but the rest of the NFL, beginning at Tennessee Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

“Quick turnaround from a very emotional game,” Minshew said Wednesday. “The situation with Pat, situation with our team’s playoff picture. But it’s what you are, where you're at, and we got to turn this thing around and go get a win this week.”

Minshew takes lead vocals on this week’s audacious predictions.

1-Minshew will lead the Chiefs past 30 points

Including two prior starts at Nissan Stadium, the veteran quarterback spent much of his career in the AFC South. Each of those two starts, a 33-30 loss with the Jaguars in 2020 and a 31-28 overtime win with the Colts, produced at least 30 points.

Make the third time a charm. Minshew will throw at least one interception but he’ll also connect with Travis Kelce on two touchdowns. The quarterback won’t be perfect, but he’ll lead the Chiefs on efficient scoring drives.

“Yeah, it's an opportunity to step in and do my job,” Minshew said Wednesday. “There's a lot of guys that put a ton of work into this, and I owe it to them, to this coaching staff, this team, th fanbase, to go out and do my best to give us the best chance to win.”

2-The Chiefs will lose a fumble

One of the most disappointing aspects of the Chiefs’ inconsistent offense is the fact that they’ve protected the ball better than any team since the league merger. Kansas City is the first club since 1970 to lose one-or-fewer fumbles over its first 14 games of a season.

But that stretch is about to end. Expect one player to hand the Titans an early Christmas present on Sunday.

3-Bones Fassel will try something

With the Chiefs out of the playoffs, this week could present Kansas City with an opportunity to have some fun in the kicking game, maybe try a fake kick, a reverse kickoff-return, something?

“I'm worried about them doing it to us,” Dave Toub said Thursday, “because they're in the same boat.”

Legendary Titans special teams coordinator John “Bones” Fassel has seen something on the Chiefs’ film, so get ready. He’ll exploit it on Sunday.

“They got a great returner and punter,” Andy Reid said Wednesday, “and that's been for a long time, with the special teams coordinator there, John Fassel.”

