Chiefs Reportedly Landing Explosive Running Back After All

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On a soggy Nashville field 10 months ago, backed up on their own 8-yard line, the Texans needed a spark.

Dameon Pierce started the blaze. The explosive back embarrassed linebacker Luke Gifford at the line of scrimmage and hit the third level before the Titans could say Houston Oilers. Pierce sprinted past three Tennessee players to the end zone.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) during the third quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

A 92-yard touchdown, it was the longest run from scrimmage by an NFL player in 2024.

Pierce and that 4.59-second speed are coming to Kansas City on Monday. Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest confirmed Sunday the Chiefs will sign Pierce to a practice-squad contract on Monday, pending the outcome of his physical.

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs in a touchdown past Tennessee Titans safety Mike Brown (44) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Took a battle to get him

And it wasn’t without a fight. NFL insider Aaron Wilson said Brett Veach and Andy Reid had stiff competition from their former club, Philadelphia, and aggressive general manager Howie Roseman. Pierce probably remembered his high school days, too, because he got recruited by several suitors.

#Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made strong push for former #Texans running back Dameon Pierce, including personal call over weekend, per source, previously made trade inquiry to Houston, but no deal got worked out. Today, he travels to Kansas City to sign #Chiefs @KPRC2 https://t.co/z7FhXq6pf2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 24, 2025

That victory in Tennessee was one of three career 100-yard rushing games for Pierce. In 42 NFL games with 20 starts, he’s averaged 4.0 yards per carry (415 attempts, 1,674 yards) with eight touchdowns.

Pierce also has 268 yards and a touchdown on 45 career receptions. And, as special teams coordinator Dave Toub knows, Pierce is a potential weapon on kickoff returns.

Dec 24, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Why Houston released him

Pierce wasn’t a fit in the scheme of new Houston offensive coordinator Nick Caley, a branch from the Sean McVay tree who joined the Texans this past offseason. He also was the odd man out in a crowded running-back room that features Nick Chubb, rookie Woody Marks and Pro Bowler Joe Mixon, reportedly out for the season with a foot injury.

Waived just before the Texans used a defense-inspired effort to knock off the Bills in a 23-19 thriller on Thursday Night Football, Pierce cleared waivers on Friday.

Chiefs have two games in the next six days but Pierce could be another nice vehicle in their garage. https://t.co/dnatquzNkc — Zak Gilbert (@zaksgilbert) November 21, 2025

And in addition to providing a boost to their running game, Pierce no doubt will sit down with Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo after Kansas City visits Dallas on Thanksgiving. The Chiefs are scheduled to host the red-hot Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in a primetime game two weeks from now.

A 5-10, 215-pound veteran selected in the fourth round (107th overall) out of Florida in 2022, Pierce should fit well in the Reid offense.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrate after a play against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

What’s interesting are the roster options required to get Pierce into a gameday uniform. A practice-squad player, he’ll immediately have three elevations before the Chiefs have to either let him go or promote him to the 53-man roster.

The Chiefs deactivated starter Isiah Pacheco for a third straight game on Sunday, likely preserving his health for the short-week challenge at Dallas on Thursday (3:30 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). Pacheco injured his MCL late in the Chiefs’ Monday night win over Washington Oct. 27. He practiced all of last week.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kareem Hunt, who exploded against the Colts for the Chiefs’ first 100-yard rushing game this season, had 104 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 30 carries. However, on multiple occasions, he walked gingerly to the sideline. His availability on a short week remains to be seen.

Rookie Brashard Smith posted three catches for 31 yards and one 5-yard carry against the Colts.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Against the Colts, the Chiefs elevated Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a second time from the practice squad. He has one remaining elevation.

The Pierce signing doesn’t bode well for Elijah Mitchell, inactive for 10 of the Chiefs’ 11 games this season.

