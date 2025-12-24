Decimated Chiefs Make More Roster Moves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Ask any general manager. head coach or contract negotiator. The NFL’s three most important positions are quarterback, offensive tackle and cornerback.

Wide receiver? That’s fourth-most important when constructing a roster.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And after the Chiefs moved several more players to injured reserve on Wednesday, consider Kansas City thinnest in the NFL at each of those four all-important spots – just 24 hours before the team hosts Denver on Christmas night (7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).

Already having placed Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew on injured reserve in the last week, the Chiefs on Wednesday gave them plenty of company.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Wednesday's moves

Joining their top two quarterbacks on injured reserve were starting cornerbacks Trent McDuffie (knee) and Jaylen Watson (groin), as well as starting wide receiver Rashee Rice (concussion).

Deep-threat wide receiver and kickoff returner Tyquan Thornton, also in concussion protocol, joined them Wednesday. Kansas City’s injured reserve already included starting offensive tackles Josh Simmons (wrist) and Jawaan Taylor (elbow), and backup tackle Wanya Morris (knee).

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Holidays have not been kind to Chiefs

Kansas City’s injury floodgates opened on Thanksgiving, at halftime of their 31-28 loss at Dallas. That’s when Jaylon Moore played the final two quarters in place of Taylor. And before that third quarter ended, the Chiefs lost Simmons, whose wrist was pulverized by friendly fire, a chip block from Kareem Hunt.

Neither Taylor nor Simmons have played since. And when Morris replaced Simmons at left tackle on Dec. 7 against Houston, he lasted just one play before friendly fire from Creed Humphrey took out his knee. Morris hasn’t played since.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) and running back Kareem Hunt (29) line up against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Two plays into the ensuing game, the Dec. 14 loss to the Chargers, Moore went down with a knee injury. While he returned later in that quarter, he aggravated the injury late in the first half and hasn’t played since.

The latest injury is Watson, who’s started all 15 games with two interceptions and two sacks. He injured his groin in last week’s loss at Tennessee.

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates with cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

McDuffie, an All-Pro still playing under his rookie contract, hyperextended his knee on the first series against the Texans Dec. 7. He hasn’t played since.

Starting linebacker Leo Chenal, one of the Chiefs’ best defensive players, landed on injured reserve last week with a shoulder ailment.

Incredibly, the Chiefs were one of the league’s healthiest teams entering Nov. 23, when they lost Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith to a badly sprained ankle. Now, after Wednesday’s moves, they have 19 players on injured reserve.

Don’t even think about moving that browser, Chiefs Kingdom. You’ve identified the top source for key info. And don’t miss your FREE newsletter, with the best news delivered every morning. SIGN UP HERE NOW.