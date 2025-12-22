Why the Chiefs’ Defense Isn’t Blaming Injuries for Anything

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Over the first four drives on Sunday, Kansas City’s defense was exactly what Steve Spagnuolo ordered: One fourth-down stop, three punts and zero points.

Then, right after the Chiefs took a 3-2 lead, it all fell apart on one second-quarter possession – right after Gardner Minshew walked ever so slowly to the locker room with what’s feared to be a torn ACL.

“I know obviously our offense was deflated,” said linebacker Nick Bolton. “Defense-wise, we pour our hearts out to him. He gave his all for us. And it really goes all the way back to training camp and OTAs, just getting us ready for the season and just being the scout-team quarterback.”

Tennessee’s quarterback, however, feasted on the momentum shift. Backed up at his own 11-yard line, Cam Ward saw a weakness and exploited it. He connected with Tyjae Spears on a 34-yard screen pass.

On third-and-2, Ward hit Spears again for 11 yards, then connected with fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor for another 9, and used another Spears completion to get 15 more. Ward capped the 89-yard drive with the game’s first touchdown, a 7-yard pass to Chig Okonkwo.

Having lost starting quarterbacks to knee injuries in consecutive games, Andy Reid and the Chiefs needed their defense arguably more than any game this season.

“It’s always unfortunate to just lose a player,” Chris Jones said after the 26-9 loss. “Better yet, we're talking about a quarterback who facilitates the ball on our team. It’s definitely an unprecedented situation that I’ve never been a part of.

“But as Coach Reid says, we work with who we got, and we just keep it moving. Defense, we always have the pressure on us to stop them, give our offense the ball in good field situation, and get off the field on third down. So, today, it was no different.”

Unfortunately, the results weren’t different, either. The Chiefs’ continued a disturbing third-down freefall. They proceeded to allow the NFL’s worst third-down offense to have its best day of the year. The Titans converted 52.9 percent of their third-down attempts, 9 of 17.

Not only were the Chiefs without Patrick Mahomes and Minshew, they also were down key defensive starters Trent McDuffie and Leo Chenal. But Jones to his credit refused to use excuses.

“I think my job don't change on this team,” the defensive tackle said. “I'm still who I am, no matter the record. If we were an 0-16 team, I'm still who I am. I still play the game with passion. I still love what I do. I'm still going out there fired up every play, every opportunity I'm on the field, and everybody else on defense.

“It's not our job to predict the situation. We're in a very unfortunate situation where sometimes you can't control it, and it's okay. You can finish strong. You can worry about the things you can control, which is your attitude and your effort. A lot of people can talk when they're up. It's about those that have character when you're down, or when you’re not in a favorable position.”

No one feels sorry for the Chiefs (6-9), who have a short turnaround before Denver comes to town on Christmas night (7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).

But Kansas City can be a Grinch to the Broncos. With a win, the Chiefs could prevent Denver from not only the AFC’s No. 1 seed but also, potentially, an AFC West title.

