Chiefs Add to Defensive Line Depth
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It wasn’t the defensive lineman from another team some fans were hoping the Chiefs would acquire in a trade. But Malik Herring is back, and he didn’t cost the team a valuable future draft choice.
A 6-3, 275-pound defensive end out of Georgia, Herring rejoined the club on a practice-squad contract Tuesday. To make room for Herring, the team released wide receiver Jimmy Holiday.
Herring made the Week 1 roster out of training camp and played in two games this season, Sept. 21 at the New York Giants and Sept. 28 against Baltimore, but played only six total defensive snaps. He was inactive for the other six games.
When the Chiefs re-signed veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel Wednesday, they waived Herring to make room on the 53-man roster.
Entering the league
Originally signed by the Chiefs as a non-drafted free agent in 2021, Herring had sustained a torn ACL during Senior Bowl practices following his final year at Georgia. He spent his rookie season on reserve while recovering from the injury.
An occasional contributor in the defensive-line rotation from 2022-23, he helped the Chiefs win consecutive Super Bowls. He played in all four postseason games during the 2023 playoffs, including the Super Bowl 58 triumph over San Francisco.
This season with the Chiefs
That season, he also posted a career-high 1½ sacks. In 28 games with one start over his NFL career, all with the Chiefs, Herring has 28 tackles, including three for loss, 1½ sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup.
Obviously familiar with Steve Spagnuolo’s system, Herring becomes the sixth defensive lineman on the Kansas City practice squad. Along with Tyeke Smith and Ethan Downs, he’s one of three defensive ends. The Chiefs are well stocked in their defensive front.
NFL rules allow each practice-squad player a maximum three elevations before the club needs to add that player to the 53-man roster. Herring is making his first appearance on a practice squad.
A key cog in Kirby Smart’s dominant Georgia defense, Herring in his final college game helped the Bulldogs beat Bryan Cook, Sauce Gardner and the Cincinnati Bearcats, 24-21, in the Peach Bowl. With a sack of Desmond Ridder, Herring had 13 tackles for loss over his four-year college career.
Herring helped Georgia win the College Football Playoff national championship his junior season. He also has two Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs.
