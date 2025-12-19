Intriguing Rookie Who Could Step In For Chiefs' Leo Chenal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid has said multiple times this week that the Chiefs don’t need to shift any paradigms as they play out their final three games. Injuries to veterans have already forced them to play younger prospects.

They could be adding to that list on Sunday. Linebacker Leo Chenal hasn’t practiced this week with a shoulder injury, possibly opening the door for rookie Jeffrey Bassa.

“We'll see how that goes,” linebacker coach Brendan Daly said Thursday, three days before the Chiefs visit the Titans on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). “I think Leo's role is so diverse in so many different things. He's not replaced by one person, to be honest. There's kind of a division of labor that would have to go into place there.”

That division of labor is a measure of value provided by Chenal, who’s eligible for unrestricted free agency at season’s end. It’s also even more of a reason to play Bassa because the Chiefs need to know what they have in the rookie before negotiating a contract extension with Chenal.

Primary goal is limiting points

Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Thursday the Chiefs’ primary goal is to finish the season on a positive foot, allowing the fewest points possible. Allowing less-experienced players to contribute is more of a necessity rather than a priority, and that includes Bassa’s reps against the Titans.

“Well, he's been playing special teams, obviously,” Spagnuolo said. “And we haven't seen any reason to pull the other guys out. Hopefully everybody stays healthy and it doesn't become an injury thing.

“But I got a lot of confidence in Jeff. I was talking to him the other day. I mean, the growth process as a weakside linebacker is just -- in walk-throughs now. We haven't seen him since preseason, but I'm real hopeful for Jeff going forward.”

With capital acquired from Eagles

Going forward is what Brett Veach did to draft Bassa in April, moving up eight spots in the fifth round to take the Oregon linebacker. After acquiring an additional fifth-round pick (No. 164) when he swapped first-round choices with the Eagles (when he took Josh Simmons 32nd overall), Veach flipped that choice to Pittsburgh to move up for Bassa at 156.

A 6-2, 235-pounder, Bassa could be another Day 3 gem for the Chiefs. But the bulk of his growth appears ready to happen in his second NFL season, not his first. His only significant action on defense this season came in Kansas City’s 28-7 Monday night win over Washington on Oct. 27.

In addition to that contest, he’s played all 14 games on special teams, with seven tackles and a forced fumble.

Daly said Bassa’s lack of defensive snaps are more a product of the Kansas City defensive scheme and what Chenal provides, rather than a knock against Bassa.

“But he has stayed very dialed into defensively what we're doing,” Daly said. “Does a really good job in terms of communication. Has done a nice job understanding the different roles that he could get put into.

“It's been a fortunate situation in terms of our health. And that linebacker position hasn't required him to get a bunch of game action, but I've been really pleased with his development. He's in here early every day. He's working hard. He does a really good job of asking questions and watching the guys in front of him who do a great job.”

