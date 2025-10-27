Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Reveal Inactives for Monday Night Clash With Commanders

Full inactives for both Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders.

Zak Gilbert

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) reacts with guard Trey Smith (65) after Hunt scored a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) reacts with guard Trey Smith (65) after Hunt scored a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The streak is over.

Until last week, Trey Smith had barely missed a snap, let alone a game. But lower-back spasms will shelve the Chiefs’ Pro Bowl guard for at least Kansas City’s Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan) contest against Washington (3-4).

Smith will miss his first game since Oct. 10, 2022, when a pectoral injury forced him out of the lineup in a 30-29 win over the Raiders, snapping a 63-game starting streak. Overall, Smith has started 87 of a possible 88 games since the Chiefs selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

mike caliend
Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Mike Caliendo (66) walks from the locker room to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Mike Caliendo, who started the season’s last six games in 2024, including Super Bowl 59 after the team moved Joe Thuney to left tackle, will replace Smith in the lineup. A 6-4, 301-pound lineman out of Western Michigan, Caliendo will make his seventh NFL start, including playoffs.

On a short week after they play the Commanders Monday, the Chiefs have to travel to Buffalo for a Week 9 AFC showdown at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

trey smit
Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) on the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Also inactive for a third straight game is rookie Josh Simmons, away from the team for personal reasons. Head coach Andy Reid said Thursday the starting left tackle is dealing with a family issue. Asked whether there’s still no timeline for his return, Reid seemed to leave open the possibility Simmons could come back sooner rather than later.

Kansas City has a bye week after playing Buffalo.

josh simmon
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) and running back Kareem Hunt (29) line up against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs

  • CB Kristian Fulton
  • WR Jalen Royals
  • TE Jared Wiley
  • RB Elijah Mitchell
  • G Trey Smith
  • T Josh Simmons
  • DE Malik Herring

Washington Commanders

  • QB Jayden Daniels
  • CB Noah Igbinoghene
  • K Matt Gay
  • LB Ale Kaho
  • T Trent Scott
  • TE Colson Yankoff

