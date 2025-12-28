Three 2026 NFL Draft TEs Who Could Replace Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs and veteran tight end Travis Kelce could be nearing the end of their relationship with one another, with Kelce as an active player in the National Football League. With one game left this season for the Chiefs, it could be Kelce's finale in his career.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While the front office may not want to lose Kelce , given the terrific player he's been for the franchise since getting drafted, from a business standpoint, it's smart to look at other options. The Chiefs found a star like Kelce through the NFL Draft, and that could be their avenue again to replace him.

With the season coming to a close and the Chiefs not in the playoffs, depending on Kelce's decision to retire or not, Brett Veach and the scouting department should keep a close eye on these three tight ends in the 2026 NFL Draft.

1. Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Listed as the top tight end option in the 2026 NFL Draft and as the 22nd best prospect, according to NFLDraftBuzz.com, Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq is easily a player to keep tabs on. With the Chiefs' draft selection lower than it has been in years, adding a player like Sadiq would make sense.

Last season with the Ducks, Sadiq collected a collegiate career-high of 509 receiving yards, scoring eight touchdowns and doing so in 42 receptions. While the Chiefs do need to focus on the offensive line and running back positions on offense, if Sadiq is available, it wouldn't hurt to dabble.

2. Max Klare, Ohio State

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Amare Ferrell (1) shoves Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) out of bounds Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While his junior season didn't go as well as his sophomore season did, Ohio State's Max Klare is the second tight end option to watch for the Chiefs this spring. NFLDraftBuzz.com lists Klare as the second-best tight end option in the draft, but the 62nd overall.

"An ankle injury served as a temporary setback, but Klare has consistently emerged stronger from adversity, developing into a legitimate receiving threat with untapped potential as a blocker," NFLDraftBuzz.com wrote.

3. Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers (9) makes a catch as he warms up before playing against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stowers is coming off his best season in college, where he collected 769 receiving yards in 62 receptions, while scoring four touchdowns. Listed as the third-best option at tight end by NFLDraftBuzz, Stowers is a name that would look nice on the back of a Chiefs uniform.

Keep in mind the Chiefs do have Noah Gray and Jared Wiley at the tight end position, but adding another who could develop into a star like any of these three players doesn't hurt the positive trajectory of the franchise.

